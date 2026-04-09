JWX Partners with QuantumPath to Give Media Buyers Holistic Control Across Their Programmatic Ad Buys

Exclusive agreement accelerates agentic ad buying across all programmatic inventory premium

Combined with our publisher network and the behavioral signals it generates, advertisers will benefit from increased working dollars and stronger ROI.” — John Nardone, CEO of JWX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JWX , the technology company connecting premium content, engaged consumers, and the advertisers who reach them, today announced an exclusive agreement with QuantumPath , the agentic media planning and buying platform built for traders, by traders.Through this agreement, JWX now offers a multi-DSP agentic cross-platform orchestration layer–an independent agentic infrastructure that sits above existing buying platforms–helping agencies and advertisers dramatically reduce the amount of time spent manually building and optimizing campaigns and reducing errors across buying platforms. Through QuantamPath’s technology, JWX can now offer advertisers automated, granular control of their performance across leading integrated DSPs.“Since the invention of the original JWPlayer, JWX has been committed to continuous innovation. Agentic technology is just the newest frontier,” said John Nardone, CEO of JWX. “For agencies and advertisers, Quantum Path delivers dramatically faster, more accurate campaign execution and control across every major buying platform, without having to replace a single tool they already rely on. Combined with our publisher network and the behavioral signals it generates, advertisers will benefit from increased working dollars and stronger ROI. The move comes at a pivotal time for the advertising industry as ad buying transitions from manual, UI-based execution to agentic automation. Today, traders spread campaigns across as many as five DSPs, a process that takes an entire day to input one campaign brief.”QuantumPath is an agentic platform powered by AI-driven decisioning that automates buyer processes and reduces operational complexity. By providing a single orchestration layer that sits across major DSPs to normalize setup, QP enforces accuracy, ensures performance, and surfaces cross-platform intelligence that no individual DSP can provide. When combined with JWX’s network and granular insights, this agentic activation layer makes even the most sophisticated campaigns more efficient and effective.“In 2025, QuantumPath addressed agency requirements to orchestrate fully-agentic campaigns across multiple DSPs,” said Jeff Hirsch, CEO of QuantumPath. “Today, the platform supports more than 12 of the 14 critical media workflows identified in the IAB’s 2025 State of Data Report—spanning campaign setup, pacing, anomaly detection, optimization, and unified reporting. Since April 1, 2025, we’ve supported 233 campaign setups and governed 381 live campaigns across more than a dozen advertising platforms. Partnering with a company like JWX gives us the scale, resources, and global footprint needed to take this capability to the broader market.”JWX empowers publishers to transform, distribute, engage, and monetize their storytelling at scale. Following the acquisition of Aug X Labs and its AI-assisted commercial video studio, publishers can now use JWX to strategically engage and monetize audiences through new narrative-driven media at greater scale and efficiency. With JWX, publishers can create premium, differentiated creative assets that they can monetize without damaging brand trust or their user experience.About JWXJWX’s mission is to provide technology that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform. We help publishers transform content into multi-format experiences, reach audiences wherever attention moves, and strengthen monetization in a fragmented landscape. As part of the broader ecosystem, JWX also supports streaming companies and advertisers with solutions built for how modern media is distributed and consumed. Learn more at www.jwx.com About QuantumPath AIQuantumPath is a team of seasoned media operators who have experienced firsthand the challenges of fragmented platforms and inefficient workflows. Built as a smart, agentic orchestration layer, QuantumPath unifies and coordinates best-in-class setups and solutions—empowering traders and organizations to fully harness the power of the digital ecosystem. Dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes keep pace with the accelerating speed and complexity of modern advertising, QuantumPath delivers precision, power, and seamless coordination to meet today’s fast-moving demands.

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