ARIZONA DEVELOPER SECURES DUAL COMMUNITY APPROVALS, ADVANCING TWO RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS

Founder of Arizona Land Consulting, Anita Verma-Lallian

Arizona Land Consulting’s Anita Verma-Lallian receives back-to-back regulatory approvals—both projects modified after direct engagement with neighbors

We spent months in conversation with the people who live closest to these sites before we asked anyone for anything. That is the only way I know how to build.” — Anita Verma-Lallian

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Arizona Land Consulting founder and CEO Anita Verma-Lallian received regulatory approval for two separate projects in two Arizona communities—a commercial mixed-use center in Casa Grande and a data center infrastructure development in Tonopah. The projects are different in scope. The story behind both approvals is the same: she listened to neighbors, and then she revised.PROJECT APPROVALS- Casa Grande, April 6: The Casa Grande City Council approved a rezoning request for a 273-acre mixed-use commercial and light industrial site at Interstate 10 and Florence Boulevard. A previous application had been denied in March following concerns from the Planning and Zoning Commission about the scope of future administrative approvals and opportunities for public input. The revised application, which explicitly prohibits data centers, residential uses, and truck stops, was approved. A large national grocer is in escrow to anchor the development.- Tonopah, April 8: The Board of Supervisors approved a new data center infrastructure development at the Hassayampa Ranch site. Adjacent neighbors, including spokespeople, Ron and Kathy Fletcher, who had initially raised concerns, submitted a formal letter of support to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on March 3—more than five weeks before the hearing—citing a buffer zone, limited-use designations, and enhanced design standards added by the development team in response to their feedback. Several residents who had originally opposed the project attended Tuesday’s ACC hearing as supporters.ON THE RECORD“We reside immediately adjacent to the Hassayampa Ranch property, and we are in support of this development. During the application process, we engaged in close collaboration with the development team. As a result of our ongoing feedback, the team made several modifications to the application, ensuring it better met our needs. The revised application will provide a seamless transition from the proposed development to the property.”— Ron and Kathy Fletcher, adjacent neighbors · Letter to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, March 3, 2026The two approvals offer a model rarely discussed in the current national conversation on development: what becomes possible when a developer treats community input as a design tool rather than an obstacle to manage. Both projects were shaped by the people who will live alongside them. Both are better for it. Verma-Lallian’s work in Arizona suggests that the divide between development and community is not inevitable, it is a choice, and it can be made differently.“This approval is meaningful to me not because of what it permits, but because of how we got here,” said Verma-Lallian. “We spent months in conversation with the people who live closest to these sites before we asked anyone for anything. That is the only way I know how to build.”ABOUT ARIZONA LAND CONSULTING:Arizona Land Consulting is a privately held real estate development firm specializing in large-scale infrastructure, residential, and commercial projects across the American Southwest. Founded by Anita Verma-Lallian, one of the largest landowners in Casa Grande with approximately 5,000 acres across Arizona, the firm builds across categories with a stated philosophy of community-integrated development.

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