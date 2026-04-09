KTJ Krug LLC Launches Foreclosure Surplus Fund Recovery Program in Florida, Ohio, and South Carolina

KTJ Krug LLC launches a multi-state program helping former property owners recover unclaimed foreclosure surplus funds across Florida, Ohio, and South Carolina.

Most former homeowners never realize they may be owed thousands of dollars in surplus funds after foreclosure. Our program helps recover those funds quickly and efficiently.” — KTJ Press Dept

SAN JUAN, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTJ Krug LLC, an award-winning property management and financial recovery firm based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, today announced the launch of its multi-state Surplus Fund Recovery Program, helping former property owners reclaim unclaimed funds from foreclosure sales across Florida, Ohio, and South Carolina.

Internal research by KTJ Krug LLC has identified over $40 million in unclaimed surplus funds across more than 50 Florida counties, with additional recovery pipelines under review in Ohio and South Carolina.

What Are Surplus Funds — and Why Do They Go Unclaimed?

When a foreclosed property sells for more than the amount owed, the excess — known as surplus funds — legally belongs to the former property owner. Yet hundreds of millions of dollars remain unclaimed nationwide each year.

Many homeowners never receive proper notice, relocate before payment is issued, or are unaware that these funds exist.

In Florida, the right to claim surplus funds is established under Fla. Stat. § 45.032, with recovery procedures governed by § 45.033. While these laws protect homeowners, the process requires filing a formal motion with the circuit court — a step most individuals do not complete on their own.

The KTJ Krug Surplus Fund Recovery Program

KTJ Krug LLC operates on a strict performance-based model — clients pay nothing upfront, and no fee is charged unless funds are successfully recovered.

The process includes:

Identification — Proprietary research across court records, auction data, and clerk ledgers

Outreach — Direct contact with eligible claimants via mail, phone, and email

Authorization — Secure execution of Limited Power of Attorney via remote notarization (Fla. Stat. § 117.201; § 709.2105)

Legal Filing — Motions filed through licensed Florida counsel under § 45.032

Disbursement — Court releases funds to KTJ Krug or attorney IOLTA

Payment — Net proceeds delivered within five business days, with full transparency

“Most people never realize the county may be holding thousands — even tens of thousands — of dollars that legally belongs to them,” said Celia Acosta, Press Liaison for KTJ Krug LLC. “We handle the entire process end-to-end and return that money to the rightful owner. There is no cost unless we recover.”

Deployment & Expansion

The program currently covers 2,000+ identified surplus accounts across Florida, Ohio, and South Carolina, with active outreach underway.

KTJ Krug LLC plans to expand into additional states throughout 2026, focusing on jurisdictions with high volumes of unclaimed foreclosure surplus.

Act Before Deadlines Expire

Surplus funds are subject to strict statutory claim windows. If unclaimed, funds may be forfeited or transferred to the state.

KTJ Krug LLC offers a free, no-obligation eligibility review to help former property owners determine if funds are owed to them before deadlines expire.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I pay anything upfront?

No. The program is fully performance-based — no recovery, no fee.

How do I check if I’m eligible?

Contact KTJ Krug LLC with your foreclosure details. The team will verify if funds are held by a county clerk.

How long does it take?

Typically 60–120 days after authorization and filing, depending on court schedules.

Is this compliant?

Yes. The program follows Fla. Stat. §§ 45.032, 45.033, 117.201, and 709.2105, with filings handled by licensed counsel.

What if I miss the deadline?

Funds may be forfeited or transferred to the state. Acting quickly is critical.

How do I request a review?

Call +1 787-209-9003 or email management@ktjkrug.com. Eligibility is confirmed within one business day.

About KTJ Krug LLC

KTJ Krug LLC is a Puerto Rico-based property management and financial recovery firm headquartered in San Juan. The company manages an award-winning portfolio of premium Condado vacation rentals — each holding a 2025 Booking.com Traveller Review Award — and operates a national surplus fund recovery service focused on ethical, compliant, and transparent client outcomes.

Contact

Celia Acosta

Press Liaison, KTJ Krug LLC

Phone: +1 787-209-9003

Alt: +1 787-209-0206

Email: management@ktjkrug.com

Website: https://ktjkrug.com

Service: https://ktjkrug.com/services/surplus-fund-recovery/

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