DELNORA WINS FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR AT 2026 INSPIRATIONAL COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS

Delnora won the Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2026 Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA) Awards

I’m grateful beyond words to be honored by my peers with this award. It is a bonus to be back on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage, where so many of my heroes have played.” — Delnora on winning the Female Vocalist of the Year award

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspirational country artist Delnora was named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2026 Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA) Awards, held April 6 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.The 30th annual awards show was co-hosted by Megan Alexander of the nationally syndicated newsmagazine “Inside Edition” and Keith Burns, founding member of the Grammy-nominated, ACM & AMA award-winning, platinum-selling group Trick Pony, celebrating three decades of inspirational country music and honoring artists whose work blends faith, hope, and country tradition.“I’m grateful beyond words to be honored by my peers with this award. It is a bonus to be back on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage, where so many of my heroes have played,” Delnora said. “I appreciate everyone who has encouraged me along my journey to develop and apply my voice to spreading the good news through song.”The win arrives as Delnora’s new single, “Looking for the Light,” continues to build momentum. The song recently debuted and Delnora was featured in a drive-time interview on “On Air with Eryn Cooper” (Afternoon Drive) with host Eryn Cooper. The show airs on WSM Radio, the most famous country music radio station in the world and the broadcast home of the Grand Ole Opry for over 100 years, sharing voices, stories, and songs that shape country music. Additional media coverage for Delnora’s Opry appearance included a sit-down interview with WKRN TV Nashville and statewide network radio and television profiles that aired across her home state of West Virginia.A companion music video for “Looking for the Light” is scheduled to premiere on April 20 and was filmed on location in Nashville by award-winning filmmaker Chris Hudson. The track will also be featured in a major motion picture scheduled for release in late 2026.Delnora is managed by Burke Allen and the Allen Artists division of Allen Media Strategies , based in Washington, DC.About Delnora:Delnora is an inspirational/positive country artist from Southern West Virginia whose music blends roots country, folk, Americana, and bluegrass with powerhouse vocals and hope-forward storytelling. Early in her Nashville career, she earned development deals with Dreamworks/Universal and RCA and later expanded her credits as a songwriter and collaborator, including work with Grammy winner Carl Jackson and a Top 5 Inspirational Country chart duet, “Peacemaker,” with Chris Golden. Her accolades include previous Inspirational Country Music Awards honors (including “New Artist of the Year” and “Inspirational Song of the Year” for “Blank Page”), plus additional wins for music video and fan-voted categories, with multiple singles so far reaching #1 across Christian/inspirational country platforms.About the Grand Ole Opry House:A cornerstone of American music history, the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville is home to the legendary Grand Ole Opry—one of the longest-running live radio broadcasts in the world and a defining stage for country music. For generations, the Opry has introduced audiences to new voices while honoring the artists and traditions that shaped the genre.About the ICMA Awards:The Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA) Awards celebrate artists, songwriters, and industry leaders whose work blends country music with messages of hope, encouragement, and faith. Now in its 30th year, the annual event recognizes excellence across performance, songwriting, and fan-voted categories while spotlighting the community that continues to grow inspirational country music’s reach.Delnora Online:Website:delnora.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Delnora.Music Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/delnora/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DelnoraReed X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/DelnoraReed For interview requests, live appearances, recording/collaboration inquiries and more information, contact:

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