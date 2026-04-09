Book release: House of Cards: The dirty game behind the game of world soccer

Book cover of House of Cards by Jonas Eriksson, FIFA referee

Book release, reviews and interview opportunities with world renowned FIFA referee Jonas Eriksson

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As North America builds toward the biggest summer in soccer history, one of the sport’s most trusted insiders is pulling back the curtain on what fans never get to see. In House of Cards: The dirty game behind the game – confessions of a FIFA referee, international referee and well known sports commentator on national Swedish television, Jonas Eriksson delivers a gripping, first-person account of elite matches, referee politics, and how decisions get shaped long before the whistle blows.Eriksson writes from inside the pressure cooker—where every word on the pitch can be replayed and scrutinized—and describes how match appointments and career-defining opportunities can be influenced by forces far beyond performance.The book also lays bare the human cost of top-level refereeing: the travel, the politics, the high-stakes internal evaluations, and leadership cultures that can break confidence rather than build it.With the FIFA World Cup 26™ coming to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico June 11–July 19, 2026, House of Cards arrives at the perfect moment—giving fans and sports audiences a new lens on what they’ll be watching this summer.Jonas Eriksson will be available in the U.S. for media interviews in:New York: April 16–17Boston: April 21Available now in English: print, e-book, and audiobook.ISBN (print): 978-91-89954-33-5 | ISBN (e-book): 978-91-89954-31-1Press / interview requests:Agent: Anders Cedhamre, Next Level Group – cedhamre@nextlevelgroup.se, +46709601654Request to send e-book for preview reading:Publisher: Rickard Lundberg, Aniara Publishing — press@aniara.one

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