Lunar Helium-3 Mining Secures 11th U.S. Patent, Expanding Strategic IP Portfolio as Lunar Economy Accelerates

As Artemis-era missions accelerate, LH3M expands its IP moat, solving Apollo-era challenges and advancing scalable helium-3 commercialization.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M), a leader in lunar resource commercialization, today announced the issuance of its 11th United States patent, further strengthening its position in the rapidly advancing lunar economy.This milestone follows LH3M’s 10th U.S. patent announced just last month, underscoring the company’s accelerating pace of innovation and its disciplined strategy of building a robust and defensible intellectual property portfolio.The newly issued patent, titled “Dust Mitigation Headgear,” represents a critical enabling technology designed to support human operations in extreme lunar environments. While LH3M remains focused on the detection, extraction, and return of helium-3, the company continues to develop complementary systems that address key barriers to sustained lunar presence.Apollo-era missions revealed lunar dust as a critical barrier to sustained human activity on the Moon—impacting astronaut safety, degrading equipment, and limiting operational efficiency. Today, with missions such as Artemis II and increasing private-sector momentum led by companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, the shift toward sustained lunar operations is no longer theoretical—it is actively underway. Addressing these long-standing challenges has become foundational. LH3M’s patented systems are designed to mitigate these risks, positioning the company to support the next generation of continuous lunar activity.Helium-3 is widely regarded as a critical input for next-generation fusion energy and advanced quantum technologies. With terrestrial supply nearly exhausted and no scalable method of production on Earth, the Moon represents the only viable source capable of meeting future global demand. LH3M is focused on enabling the extraction and return of helium-3 to Earth—fueling what is expected to become a $17 trillion global scalable green energy market.By systematically expanding its patent portfolio, LH3M is establishing a comprehensive and defensible moat across the full lunar helium-3 value chain—from enabling systems and operational infrastructure to extraction and commercialization pathways. This strategic approach positions the company at the forefront of a rapidly accelerating industrial shift with significant long-term economic potential.“This is not a distant future—it is happening now,” Salvino added. “We are building the systems that will define how humanity operates on the Moon and how helium-3 is brought back to Earth.”As LH3M advances toward its next phase of growth, including its upcoming Series A raise, the company continues to engage with strategic partners, government stakeholders, and institutional investors seeking early exposure to the lunar resource sector.About Lunar Helium-3 MiningLunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) is an aerospace and resource development company pioneering the detection, extraction, and return of helium-3 from the Moon. With a growing portfolio of issued and pending patents, LH3M has established a strong intellectual property moat around the critical systems required for lunar helium-3 commercialization . The company is focused on enabling the only scalable pathway to global green energy through helium-3 fusion, positioning itself at the forefront of a trillion-dollar lunar resource economy.LH3M also hosts a monthly live series, “From the Moon to Earth: The Trillion-Dollar Helium-3 Frontier,” where industry experts, scientists, and thought leaders discuss the future of fusion energy, quantum computing, and the commercialization of lunar resources. The series is designed to educate investors, partners, and the broader public on the economic and technological opportunity surrounding helium-3.Register for free: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lunarhelium3miningllc/2122938

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