Rosie Tran Presents...The Tour Signs Exclusive Deal with Global Talent Entertainment

Comedian Rosie Tran

Rosie Tran Presents...The Tour signs with Global Talent Entertainment, bringing its women-led, diversity-centered comedy showcase to live venues.

I created Rosie Tran Presents to celebrate comedians who are sharp, original, and deeply relatable, especially voices that do not always get the spotlight they deserve.” — Rosie Tran

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosie Tran Presents is expanding beyond streaming and into live entertainment. Rosie Tran Presents...The Tour has officially signed an exclusive representation deal with Global Talent Entertainment, marking a major next step for the women-led, diversity-centered comedy brand created by comedian, producer, and host Rosie Tran.

Following the launch of Rosie Tran Presents, the 10-episode comedy showcase series now available on Amazon Prime Video, the new partnership brings the project into the live touring space, with a focus on connecting audiences across the country to bold, high-energy comedy that reflects a wider range of voices and experiences.

Created and hosted by Tran, Rosie Tran Presents spotlights female and diverse comedians through stand-up and interview segments exploring identity, relationships, resilience, family, culture, and self-acceptance through humor. With Rosie Tran Presents... The Tour, that same spirit will now move from the screen to the stage. The live touring expansion will initially focus on Wicked Women, Open Mic Night, and International Comedy, bringing three distinct audience-friendly formats from the Rosie Tran Presents universe to venues nationwide.

Tran, a New Orleans-born, Los Angeles-based comic, is a seasoned performer with credits including Netflix Is a Joke, Last Comic Standing, a Peacock half-hour special, and international touring across multiple continents. Through Rosie Tran Presents, she has built a platform designed to amplify underrepresented comedic voices while delivering a lively, crowd-pleasing entertainment experience.

“I created Rosie Tran Presents to celebrate comedians who are sharp, original, and deeply relatable, especially voices that do not always get the spotlight they deserve,” said Rosie Tran. “I’m so excited to bring this diverse lineup to live venues across the country and keep building something that is funny, inclusive, and genuinely connects with people.”

Global Talent Entertainment (GTE) is a worldwide talent agency focused on live touring, programming, and artist development, with a strong presence in Latin touring and an expanding roster of artists and original live shows. The tour will be represented by Senior Comedy Agent Walter Reyes (RA), who brings over 18 years of experience as a stand-up comic, show producer, and booking agent, and will oversee the tour.

We’re proud to bring Rosie Tran Presents... The Tour onto the Global Talent Entertainment roster,” said GTE Co-Founders Brian Escandon and DaVon Buckner. “Rosie has created a comedy platform with a fresh point of view, strong audience appeal, and real growth potential. We look forward to developing this in the live touring space.”

Season 1 of Rosie Tran Presents features a dynamic mix of Los Angeles-based and international comedians, including Aidan Park, Ai Yoshihara, Dinah Leffert, and Samantha Hale. Their performances reflect the project’s broader mission to create space for stories that are fearless, funny, and reflective of real life.

The new representation deal positions Rosie Tran Presents... The Tour for national growth as demand continues to rise for live comedy programming that is both entertaining and culturally resonant.

Press assets, preview clips, booking information, and interview opportunities are available upon request.

Contact:

Meryl Klemow

merylheatherklemow@gmail.com

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