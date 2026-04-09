'Teen Author Luciano Vallone Launches Global Mission of Joy with New 'Aglio & Olio' Books and UNICEF Fundraiser'

The Author & The Illustrator

To The Little Ones, The Ones That Very Soon Will Take Care Of Our Only Home Planet. Nuture Their Love, Hearts, And Dreams. Look At Your Kid's Eye And Tell Them You Love Them. Live, Never Stop Dreaming” — Luciano Vallone

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 20 years old, author, artist, and classical pianist Luciano Vallone is proving that the power of a story can transcend the printed page to change lives on a global scale. Today, Vallone officially announces a major expansion of his acclaimed children’s book universe, headlined by the release of his second book, Aglio and Olio’s Treasure, a new line of interactive companion coloring books, and a high-impact humanitarian partnership with UNICEF USA.The journey began with the beautifully illustrated Aglio and Olio’s First Adventure, which introduced readers to two feline brothers navigating the historical majesty of Renaissance Venice. In the newly released sequel, Aglio and Olio’s Treasure, Vallone takes the duo from the canals of Italy to the lush, mysterious depths of the Amazon Jungle. The series has captivated young audiences by blending historical curiosity with the whimsical bond of brotherhood, represented by characters inspired by Vallone’s own real-life cats.To deepen the connection with his young audience, Vallone has launched a companion coloring book for every story in the series. This initiative allows children to step into the role of co-creators, using their own imagination to color the world Vallone has built. For the author, this is a mechanical necessity for development: “Children shouldn’t just consume stories; they should feel empowered to participate in them,” Vallone notes.However, for Vallone, this project is far more than a literary endeavor. It is the cornerstone of a lifelong commitment to the next generation. This commitment has now taken the form of a dedicated GoFundMe campaign designed to rally support for UNICEF USA.“Hi, I’m Luciano Vallone. I have always believed that the greatest thing we can do in this life is put a smile on a child’s face,” says Vallone. “Throughout my life, I have tried to bring that joy to every child I meet. This mission is deeply personal to me because of Aglio and Olio. To me, they represent the kind of family that loves you unconditionally until the very end—a source of happiness that I hope continues to be read and cherished by future generations long after we leave this beautiful world.”The GoFundMe initiative aims to protect the “childhood wonder” that Vallone’s books celebrate by funding life-saving essentials for children in crisis. By partnering with UNICEF USA, the campaign focuses on providing nutrition, clean water, healthcare, and education to the world’s most vulnerable populations.“UNICEF works tirelessly to ensure that the most vulnerable children globally have the chance to grow up, smile, and eventually share their own stories with the world,” Vallone continues. “Your donations will help provide life-saving essentials and a safe future. Let’s join hands to support the future of our children. Every dollar counts, and I am incredibly grateful for your kindness in helping me spread a little more happiness across the globe.”The expansion of the Aglio & Olio universe is only just beginning. While young artists begin to explore the new coloring books, Vallone has confirmed that he is already deep in development on the third adventure in the series. This upcoming installment promises to deliver even more breathtaking vistas and heart-filled storytelling, continuing the tradition of excellence and empathy that has become the hallmark of his work.Vallone’s background as a painter and classical pianist informs every aspect of his books, from the rhythmic flow of the prose to the vibrant, fine-art quality of his illustrator, Gustavo Desimone. His website, LucianoVallone.com, serves as the central hub for this growing movement.About Luciano Vallone:Luciano Vallone is a Boca Raton-based author, painter, and classical pianist. At 20, he has established himself as a multifaceted creator dedicated to fostering love and wonder through art. His work is a tribute to the bond of family.About the Books:* Aglio and Olio’s First Adventure & Aglio and Olio’s Treasure: Available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble* Companion Coloring Books: Coming Soon* The Third Adventure: In Production* Fiction Short Stories SoonMedia Contact:[Tesoros Publishing][Tesorospublishing@gmail.com][561-669-6801]Campaign Link: [ https://gofund.me/ad2291c8b Official Website: LucianoVallone.com

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