Jo Alexander Shares a Powerful Message of Faith, Family, and Healing in Jesus & Rodeo

LOTT, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jo Alexander introduces Jesus & Rodeo, a heartfelt and faith-driven book that explores themes of love, loss, spirituality, and the deep connection between humans and animals. Rooted in personal experience and strong Christian values, the book offers readers a message of hope and healing.Jesus & Rodeo reflects on the life, love, and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, while also exploring the unique bond between people and animals, particularly horses and donkeys. The book weaves together spiritual reflections with the traditions of rodeo, highlighting the passion cowboys and cowgirls share not only for the sport but for one another and their animals.Through its narrative, the book touches on the conception, life, and death of Jesus, as well as the enduring belief in His return. It presents a vision of faith that includes all of creation, emphasizing love, compassion, and the idea that both people and animals are part of God’s greater plan.Beyond its spiritual themes, Jesus & Rodeo also celebrates the rodeo lifestyle, a culture built on dedication, family values, and respect for animals. It offers insight into how this way of life shapes relationships, strengthens faith, and creates lasting bonds within communities.Jo Alexander, a devoted grandmother and member of a rodeo-loving family, draws inspiration from her personal life. Surrounded by grandchildren who have become rodeo champions, she shares a story grounded in faith, unity, and gratitude. Her family’s love for God, animals, and the sport of rodeo is central to the message of the book.Jesus & Rodeo is a meaningful read for those seeking spiritual encouragement, as well as for readers connected to the rodeo world and animal life. It serves as a reminder of faith, love, and the hope that unites all living beings.The book is now available at:Amazon: https://a.co/d/cTjTqmT Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/jesus-rodeo-jo-alexander/1147778093?ean=9781967828890

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