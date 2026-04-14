Debbi DiMaggio Launches New Book: ‘Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance’ with Sports Theme

Mindset Strategist, Speaker, Top 1% Realtor, Author and Marathon Runner Debbi DiMaggio’s announces New “Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance” with a 3-Part Sports Theme (photo by Brandon Valliente VSUAL Media). In “Mindset In Motion”, Debbi DiMaggio introduces her 5-Step Mindset In Motion Method™: Goal, Believe, Internalize, Share, Activate, a real-world framework the author has lived, tested, and refined across decades of experience. As a Marathon Runner, “Mindset In Motion” Author Debbi DiMaggio has run several Spartan Races with her son Chase DiMaggio Betta to challenge themselves physically and mentally beyond a standard running race and pushing beyond comfort zones. Debbi DiMaggio’s New “Mindset In Motion” book shows readers how to move from hesitation to momentum - when navigating a career transition, rebuilding after a setback, chasing a long-deferred dream, or simply feeling called to more. “Mindset In Motion” includes a 3-part sports theme to help readers learn how to build the Pre-Game Mindset that sets you up to win, how to stay in The Game Mindset when it gets uncomfortable, and how to use the Post-Game Mindset, as a powerful launchpad.

Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio releases “Mindset In Motion” book with a 3-part sports theme to empower readers to turn intention into action.

"Mindset In Motion" is not about achieving perfection. It’s about enhancing your life performance skills by making small, purposeful shifts that build momentum and lasting success.” — Debbi DiMaggio, Mindset Strategist, Author, Speaker

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help readers raise the bar in life and business, Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Top 1% Realtor, and Marathon Runner Debbi DiMaggio releases “ Mindset In Motion : Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance” book (April 2026) with 5-Step Mindset In Motion Method™ timed with spring sports season kick-off.Based on a relentless drive for excellence, decades of experience and lifelong study of personal growth and performance, DiMaggio’s new book and Mindset In Motion Method™ provide a framework to “elevate your game through intentional action and mental discipline.”Debbi DiMaggio explains, “The new ‘Mindset In Motion’ book is for anyone with a goal, a passion, a dream, or an obstacle to overcome. Whether the goal is fitness, career growth, overcoming addiction, navigating the empty nest, healing from divorce, or launching a business, the positive impacts are endless.”With passion, DiMaggio emphasizes, “I’ve always embraced an active, healthy lifestyle, and wrote ‘Mindset In Motion’ with a 3-part sports theme to empower readers to turn intention into action”, including:- PART 1: How to build the Pre-Game mindset that sets you up to win.- PART 2: How to stay in The Game when it gets uncomfortable.- PART 3: How to use the Post-Game not as an ending but as your most powerful launchpad.Whether playing baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and field, soccer, golf, tennis – or the game of life or business, the author’s new “DiMaggio Morning Lock In Routine” encourages readers to focus while laying a solid foundation to start the day. By consistently scheduling uninterrupted time, setting boundaries, and practicing repetition every morning between 5:00AM – 9:00AM, readers can advance by building “unbreakable habits.”The author expands, “What I’ve observed in high achievers and athletes is that they readily Lock In to the task in front of them. They eliminate all distractions and become single-minded about the result they are trying to achieve. The Winning Mindset, at its core, has only two main components: Locking In and Taking Action.”Debbi DiMaggio adds, “Similar to my third cousin and baseball legend Joe DiMaggio always striving to be the best in baseball, I’ve been fearless and persistent going after my personal and business development goals and helping others. I don’t just set goals—I activate them with 110% focus, intention, and execution.”Readers do not have to be an athlete to apply these life-changing skills that can accelerate business and personal goals. "Mindset In Motion" emphasizes the importance of discovering an inner spark and making small, purposeful shifts that build confidence, momentum, and lasting success.DiMaggio emphasizes, “‘Mindset In Motion’ is not about achieving perfection. It’s about enhancing your life performance skills by making small, purposeful shifts that build momentum and lasting success.” In support of this method, the author references #1 New York Times Bestselling Author James Clear (“Atomic Habits”) believes that “by getting 1% better each day for a year results in being 37 times better by the end of the year.”At the end of each chapter, readers engage with three prompts designed to strengthen their mental muscles and apply new insights in real life, including:- GOAL: What are you working toward?- ACTION: What is one small step you can take today to move forward?- CONNECT: Who can support you? Write out the names of friends, clients, acquaintances, and even strangers you want to reach out to for support in moving forward with your goals.Readers will learn how to:- Clarify what truly matters now- Replace limiting beliefs with empowering ones- Build identity-level change that lasts- Create accountability through connection and contribution- Activate purposeful action without burnoutAnd to inspire readers, DiMaggio shares motivational examples in the book, including:- How Debbi ran the LA Marathon on mindset alone versus physical training,- How Debbi got a job at the Supreme Court of the United States by simply walking in the door and asking, and- How Debbi and her partners launched a real estate company during the Great Recession.DiMaggio adds: “Whether you’re navigating a transition, redefining success, or simply ready for more meaning in your work and life, the insights in ‘Mindset In Motion’ can meet you where you are—and move you forward.”WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKMindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak PerformanceAvailable on Amazon in 3 formats: eBook, Paperback and HardcoverFollow @DebbiDiMaggioLinkedInYouTubeInstagramABOUT THE AUTHOR: Debbi DiMaggio is a Mindset Strategist, Author, Speaker, and top Real Estate Advisor with more than 35 years of experience helping clients achieve extraordinary results in business and life. She is the author of six books, including "Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance" (April 2026), and the creator of the Mindset in Motion Method™, a framework designed to help individuals turn intention into aligned action. Throughout her career, DiMaggio has worked with thousands of clients while continuously studying mindset, performance, leadership, and personal growth. A lifelong learner committed to improving both professionally and personally, she draws on her own experiences, insights, and decades of client work to help others move forward with clarity and confidence. She is also the author of "Real Estate Rules!", "Contained Beauty", "Lights, Camera, Action!", "Beauty at Any Age Because Age is Just an Attitude", and "The Art of Real Estate."During the Great Recession, she co-launched Highland Partners with her husband and partners and founded the Piedmont Business Network. Her work has been featured on ABC7 News Bay Area, KRON4, Inman News, and Unique Homes, and she has presented at industry events including Inman Luxury Connect and the 'Be Corcoran' Real Estate Conference, among others. A cancer survivor, philanthropist, wife, and mother of two, Debbi lives between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, and is passionate about helping others step confidently into their next chapter https://debbidimaggio.com and https://mindsetinmotionbook.com

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