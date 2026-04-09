Colorado public health officials confirm measles case, release locations for potential exposures in Broomfield

Denver (March 4, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Adams County Health Department have confirmed a second case of measles in an unvaccinated Adams County resident and are notifying members of the public of additional areas for potential measles exposures. The child is a known contact of a recent measles case tied to Broomfield High School. Students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions will be contacted directly by local public health officials and school administrators. Other exposures for this individual are under investigation. Because this is the third connected case, public health officials have officially classified this situation as a measles outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease. Getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Symptoms and prevention:

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call CDPHE (720-653-3369) or your local public health agency right away. If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine.

We will add any new exposure locations to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are identified.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Broomfield Heights Middle School

1555 Daphne St.

Broomfield, CO 80020 Tuesday, Feb. 17

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Thursday, Feb. 19

8:30 — 6 p.m. Through March 12 Broomfield Community Center

280 Spader Way

Broomfield, CO 80020 Thursday, Feb. 19

7:35-10:30 p.m. Through March 12

More info:

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

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