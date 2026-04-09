Colorado public health officials identify additional measles cases and locations for potential exposures

Denver (March 6, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Adams County Health Department, and Weld County Public Health have identified four additional cases of measles in three unvaccinated Adams County residents and in one unvaccinated Weld County resident and are notifying members of the public of additional areas for potential measles exposures. All of the individuals are tied to Broomfield High School or Broomfield Heights Middle School. Students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions will be contacted directly by local public health officials and school administrators. Other exposures for these individuals are under investigation.

Measles is a highly contagious, but preventable disease. Getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Symptoms and prevention:

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call CDPHE (720-653-3369) or your local public health agency right away. If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine.

We will add any new exposure locations to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are identified.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Denver International Airport

8500 Peña Blvd.

Denver, CO 80249

Arrived at Gate B48 in Concourse B at 5:57 p.m., rode train to main terminal, and departed airport. Monday, Feb. 16

6 – 9 p.m. Through March 9 Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Offices

7701 Sheridan Blvd.

Westminster, CO 80003 Wednesday, Feb. 18

1 – 4 p.m. Through March 11 Children’s Hospital of Colorado

North Campus

469 CO-7

Broomfield, CO 80023 Wednesday, Feb. 18

3:15 – 10 p.m. Through March 11 Chippers Bowling Alley

100 Nickel St.

Broomfield, CO 80020 Thursday, Feb. 19

12:25 – 3:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20

1:05 – 4 p.m. Through March 12 Through March 13 Coldstone Creamery

10443 Town Center Dr., Ste D101

Westminster, CO 80021 Thursday, Feb. 19

7 – 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22

5 – 10 p.m. Through March 12 Through March 15 CommonSpirit Emergency & Urgent Care Indian Peaks

4943 State Highway 52, Suite 100

Frederick, CO 80514 Friday, Feb. 20

1:45 – 5 p.m. Through March 13 Arby’s

5130 W. 92nd Ave.

Westminster, CO 80031 Saturday, Feb. 21

1 – 4:10 p.m. Through March 14 Woodside Baptist Church

8500 E. Alameda Ave.

Denver, CO 80247 Sunday, Feb. 22

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Through March 15 Broomfield Heights Middle School

1555 Daphne St.

Broomfield, CO 80020 Tuesday, Feb. 24

8:30 – 6 p.m. Through March 17 Kaiser Permanente Westminster Clinic

11245 Huron St.

Westminster, CO 80234 Wednesday, Feb. 25

9:30 – 12:30 p.m. Through March 18

More info:

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

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