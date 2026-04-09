FEMA’s 47th Anniversary Overshadowed by Democrats Shutdown as Disaster Relief Fund Nears Depletion

WASHINGTON -- As FEMA observes its 47th anniversary, the agency’s ability to carry out its mission is increasingly at risk due to a drastic depletion of the Disaster Relief Fund during the ongoing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Since the Democrats refused to fund DHS, FEMA has operated for 48 days without its annual funding, and the Disaster Relief Fund - the primary source of federal money for disaster response and recovery - is running dangerously low.

“With each passing day of the funding lapse, the capacity to support disaster survivors and communities becomes more constrained,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the FEMA Administrator, Karen S. Evans. “The Disaster Relief Fund is critical to FEMA’s ability to respond quickly when disaster strikes and to help communities rebuild stronger. We urge Democrats in Congress to put the American people first and fund DHS.”

With hurricane season, wildfire season, and major national events like the FIFA World Cup and America 250 approaching, FEMA’s ability to prepare and coordinate is severely limited without full funding. The impacts of this funding lapse are already being felt across the country, and if the Disaster Relief Fund is fully depleted, the consequences will become even more severe.

Impacts of the Funding Lapse on FEMA and the American People

The ongoing funding lapse is already having serious consequences for FEMA’s operations, workforce, and the communities we serve. Below are some of the most significant impacts currently being felt across the country:

Reduced Disaster Readiness and Training: FEMA’s ability to prepare for hurricanes, wildfires, and major events like the FIFA World Cup is limited. Each week, approximately 45,000 students—including emergency managers, firefighters, and EMTs—are missing out on critical FEMA training. The Center for Domestic Preparedness and the National Fire Academy have postponed all classes, delaying essential leadership and incident management training and making it harder for communities to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

FEMA’s ability to prepare for hurricanes, wildfires, and major events like the FIFA World Cup is limited. Each week, approximately 45,000 students—including emergency managers, firefighters, and EMTs—are missing out on critical FEMA training. The Center for Domestic Preparedness and the National Fire Academy have postponed all classes, delaying essential leadership and incident management training and making it harder for communities to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Strained Workforce: More than 4,000 FEMA employees are not receiving pay—including over 1,600 working without pay and more than 2,400 furloughed. Many have missed three full paychecks, and this week marks the second time rent and mortgage payments are due during the shutdown.

More than 4,000 FEMA employees are not receiving pay—including over 1,600 working without pay and more than 2,400 furloughed. Many have missed three full paychecks, and this week marks the second time rent and mortgage payments are due during the shutdown. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Impact: The funding lapse puts additional strain on state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, forcing difficult choices and limiting their ability to respond to and recover from disasters.

The funding lapse puts additional strain on state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, forcing difficult choices and limiting their ability to respond to and recover from disasters. Economic Consequences: Delays in disaster reimbursements and recovery projects ripple through local economies, affecting small businesses and jobs, especially in hard-hit areas.

Delays in disaster reimbursements and recovery projects ripple through local economies, affecting small businesses and jobs, especially in hard-hit areas. Long-Term Resilience at Risk: Paused mitigation and resilience programs mean communities are less prepared for future disasters, potentially increasing the cost and impact of future events.

Paused mitigation and resilience programs mean communities are less prepared for future disasters, potentially increasing the cost and impact of future events. Limited Public Services: The National Flood Insurance Program is operating under significant limitations. Customer improvements and flood map updates are postponed, public awareness campaigns are on hold, and international coordination is delayed as key teams are furloughed.

The National Flood Insurance Program is operating under significant limitations. Customer improvements and flood map updates are postponed, public awareness campaigns are on hold, and international coordination is delayed as key teams are furloughed. Operational Risks: FEMA is operating with limited system maintenance, software licensing, and contract-supported cybersecurity monitoring, increasing risk to disaster response, grants administration, and flood insurance services.

Impacts on FEMA and the American People if the Disaster Relief Fund is Depleted

If the Democrats in Congress do not act and the Disaster Relief Fund reaches full depletion, the consequences will become even more severe, including:

FEMA will stop funding non-lifesaving/life-sustaining disaster recovery efforts.

Disaster reimbursements to states and local governments will stop.

Non-life-saving mission assignments, field operations, and surge staffing will halt.

FEMA will be unable to pay staff or cover operational costs, halting response to major disasters and security incidents.

FEMA's ability to coordinate federal consequence management after catastrophic incidents, including terrorist attacks, will not be available.

Over 10,000 mission-essential FEMA employees and more than 1,000 deployed reservists will be ordered to stop working, with no pay or back pay for time missed due to funding interruptions.

To continue accomplishing its mission and to ensure that communities are not left without critical federal support in the face of future disasters, FEMA urges Congress to take swift action to pass the necessary appropriations and restore the Disaster Relief Fund. Timely Congressional action is essential for FEMA to continue protecting and serving the American people.