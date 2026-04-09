FEMA Supports Survivors at SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska –FEMA will now support survivors at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Anchorage and Bethel. Alaskan residents, impacted by the October severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong can visit these centers to meet with FEMA and SBA staff, ask questions about their application, upload required documents and receive further guidance.

SBA offers long-term, low interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations, and businesses of all sizes. SBA disaster loans have very favorable terms with fixed interest rates and automatic 12-month payment deferment with 0% interest for the first 12 months.

Anchorage DLOC #3 – Nordic-Calista Building

375 West 36th Avenue, Suite 300

Anchorage, AK 99504

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alaskans may also get on-site assistance with their FEMA application.

Bethel DLOC – Bethel City Hall – Meeting Rm.

300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy.

Bethel, AK 99559

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Alaskans may also get on-site assistance with their FEMA application from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays:

Aspen Suites Hotel Anchorage North

624 Rodeo Place

Room 141

Anchorage, AK 99508

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Survivors will continue to be able to connect with FEMA staff through FEMA’s Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to answer questions about their application and receive further guidance.

If you applied for FEMA disaster assistance, it is important to stay in touch with FEMA about your disaster assistance application. If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you have 60 days from the date of your decision letter to make an appeal.

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FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.