Colorado public health officials identify measles case in Weld County

Denver (March 18, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Weld County Public Health have identified a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult Weld County resident with recent travel to an area in another state that has an outbreak. The person was hospitalized but has been discharged. Public health officials do not believe it to be connected to the current outbreak in the Broomfield area.

Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease. Getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Symptoms and prevention

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure location

Based on available information, anyone who was in the location at the listed date and time may have been exposed to measles. We will add any additional exposure locations to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are identified.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Emergency Department

2500 Rocky Mountain Ave.

Loveland, CO 80538 Tuesday, March 17

5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Through April 7 UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies

Outpatient Pharmacy

2500 Rocky Mountain Ave.

Loveland, CO 80538 Wednesday, March 18

11:25 a.m. - 1:25 p.m. Through April 8

What to do if you were exposed

Get vaccinated immediately : If you have not had the MMR vaccine or aren’t sure of your status, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. For anyone at the exposure location, this means getting a vaccine by 8 p.m. this Friday, March 20. In some cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

: If you have not had the MMR vaccine or aren’t sure of your status, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. For anyone at the exposure location, this means getting a vaccine by 8 p.m. this Friday, March 20. In some cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness. Watch for symptoms : Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the location at the listed date and time, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369) right away.

: Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the location at the listed date and time, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369) right away. Call before you go: If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread.

More information

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

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