Colorado public health officials identify additional measles cases in Weld County residents

Additional public exposures possible in El Paso County

Denver (April 8, 2026) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Weld County Public Health have identified two additional measles cases in two unvaccinated adult Weld County residents. Both individuals are household contacts of a previously-confirmed case that is not linked to the Broomfield schools outbreak. Officials are notifying the public about a new potential exposure location in El Paso County related to these cases.

Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease. Getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Symptoms and prevention

Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you have not had the MMR vaccine, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

Known exposure location

Based on available information, anyone who visited the currently identified location at the listed date and time may have been exposed to measles. We will add any newly identified locations to the CDPHE exposures webpage as they are confirmed.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Chick-fil-A

Citadel Crossing Shopping Center

505 N. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Wednesday, March 25

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Through April 15

What to do if you were exposed

Watch for symptom s: Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the location at the listed date and time, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369) right away.

s: Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. If you were at the location at the listed date and time, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine. If you develop symptoms, call your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369) right away. Call before you go: If you need medical care, do not delay. Call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread.

More information

Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

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