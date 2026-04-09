Lumea Appoints Former HHS Secretary Michael O. Leavitt as Board Chairman; Strategic Funding and 40% Market Share Signal High-Growth Phase

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the national leader in specialty-specific diagnostic workflows, today announced that Michael O. Leavitt, former three-term Governor of Utah and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been appointed Chairman of the Board. He succeeds founder, Dr. Matthew O. Leavitt. After a decade of visionary leadership, Dr. Leavitt will remain an active member of the Board of Directors while beginning a three-year term of volunteer service in Romania.As an architect of Medicare Part D and a pioneer in value-based care, Mike Leavitt’s appointment signals Lumea’s next phase of scale. His leadership will help accelerate the integration of digital pathology and advance high-efficiency, data-driven diagnostics.The appointment arrives as Lumea enters a pivotal phase of expansion, supported by strategic funding to accelerate market growth. As the only provider of specialty-specific workflows that integrate the full diagnostic journey, Lumea has evolved beyond traditional digital pathology into a comprehensive diagnostic ecosystem.Market Dominance and Clinical ImpactThis evolution is reflected in both scale and clinical impact. Over the last two years, Lumea has grown volume by roughly 180% each year, representing approximately 400% growth in the past two years, and now accounts for about 40% of the U.S. outpatient prostate cancer market, with national leadership in primary digital diagnoses across dermatology and gastroenterology. This specialty-driven approach translates directly to outcomes, including an estimated 19% increase in prostate cancer detection rates.Notably, all of Lumea’s volume is tied to primary diagnostics in live clinical use. This positions the platform as the core system driving definitive treatment decisions at the most critical moment in patient care rather than as a supplemental tool.Announcing the Lumea Board of DirectorsJoining Governor Leavitt is a distinguished board of experts dedicated to Lumea’s mission of optimizing the diagnostic standard:Dr. Matthew O. Leavitt: Founder and architect of Lumea’s pre-analytic standardization mission. His continued tenure on the board ensures the company’s clinical vision remains the cornerstone of its growth.Donald Rizzo: A seasoned healthcare executive with over 15 years of experience at Quest Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies. A specialist in oncology and commercial strategy, he will guide Lumea through enterprise-level scaling.Dr. Anthony Perry: A board-certified pathologist with a background at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Perry brings a rigorous clinical perspective to the integration of digital tools into routine laboratory workflows.Dr. Jerry S.H. Lee: Johns Hopkins-trained engineer with two decades of experience advancing learning healthcare systems at NCI and in the private sector. His work making multidimensional patient data accessible for clinical insights will help Lumea connect digital pathology and molecular medicine in service of every patient’s journey.Joanne Brattain: A high-tech marketing veteran with decades of experience in global sales training and operational excellence. She ensures Lumea’s internal systems keep pace with its rapid commercial expansion.A Future of Accelerated Growth"Matt Leavitt didn’t just envision a better way to handle tissue; he built the only integrated digital ecosystem to bridge gaps between clinic, pathology, and genomics," said James Thackeray, CEO of Lumea. "With a world-class board and the funding necessary to scale our impact, Lumea is poised to lead the digital transformation of pathology across every major medical specialty."By connecting every patient to the highest level of medical expertise through data-driven diagnostics, Lumea is optimizing the business of medicine for the benefit of patients worldwide.About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at lumeadx.com.

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