Wu-Tang Affiliate The Beggaz (Tha Beggas) and GRYSKLL Launch the GRYSKLL Meets Tha Beggas Series

Cover Art for "DreamWorks", Issue #1 (the first single) released from the "GRYSKLL Meets Tha Beggas" series GRYSKLL GRYScale Logo Logo for Tha Beggas (aka The Beggaz)

The LZA. Wu Chi. Father Lord. Tha Beggas and GRYSKLL Honor His Legacy with a New Collaborative Singles Series and Changing Classics Campaign

This is for Father Lord. This is for our descendants. And this is just the beginning.” — Dragon's Pitchfork

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tha Beggas (aka The Beggaz) are a Washington, D.C.-based hip-hop collective known to Wu-Tang fans worldwide. Their song 'On the Strength' appeared on the gold-certified compilation RZA Presents Wu-Tang Killa Bees: The Swarm Volume 1, proved strong enough to earn placement on a second Wu-Tang compilation, Wu-Tang Collective (2003), and has surpassed one million streams. GRYSKLL , a multistate hip-hop collective, now joins forces with Tha Beggas for a new ongoing singles series honoring that legacy and the memory of Father Lord, the founder of Tha Beggas.The series is being coordinated by Dragon's Pitchfork (formerly Short aXe), a founding member of both GRYSKLL and Tha Beggas. Titled "GRYSKLL Meets Tha Beggas," the series brings together eMCees and producers from both collectives.One year ago today, on April 12th, Tha Beggas released the music video and companion micro-documentary for "Super Natural," built around a restored cassette demo of their 1997 maxi-single of the same name. This announcement arrives on that anniversary, a deliberate celebration of the collective's accomplishments and their ever-evolving legacy. Driven by a calling to protect that legacy, Dragon's Pitchfork entrusted the cassette restoration to Q., aka Media Pimp, of GRYSKLL.The restored demo is available on Tha Beggas' Bandcamp as part of a maxi single featuring multiple versions of the original track. Since Tha Beggas were impressed by Q.'s work, Dragon's Pitchfork brought him in to mix and master "Kung Fu Kids," released this January, where he also contributed a bass line to the track. Featuring $amo Heung, Dragonfly, and Jim Kelly over production by D. Speller, "Kung Fu Kids" is available on Tha Beggas' Bandcamp, YouTube, Substack, and Patreon.That collaboration planted the seed for what would officially become the "GRYSKLL Meets Tha Beggas" series. The debut single, " DreamWorks ," followed exclusively on Bandcamp in February and arrived on DSPs in March.On May 2nd, Free Comic Book Day, GRYSKLL takes the series into the physical world with an in-store appearance at Blerds Underground in Illinois, coinciding with the release of Issue #2, 'Think So?' Each installment in the series is paired with 80s nostalgia-styled comic book cover art bearing its issue number, a visual language as deliberate as the music itself.Separate from the collaborative series, GRYSKLL is coordinating Changing Classics, an ongoing initiative designed to share newer music from Tha Beggas alongside treasures from Tha Beggas' archives. The campaign traces the collective's history and evolution, introducing Wu-Tang fans and new listeners alike to the individual members who make up one of hip-hop's most mysterious crews. Changing Classics is as much an act of preservation as it is promotion, ensuring that the members who built Tha Beggas' legacy are seen, heard, and celebrated.The "GRYSKLL Meets Tha Beggas" series is not an attempt to recreate the past. It is evidence of evolution, each member bringing who they are now into contact with where they came from. Expect cinematic, soulful, and experimental production, combined with thematic depth and martial arts-inspired imagery filtered through the growth and experience each member carries today."This is for Father Lord. This is for our descendants. And this is just the beginning."-- Dragon's PitchforkWith Wu-Tang credibility behind them and a legacy that never faded, Tha Beggas and GRYSKLL are building something that extends well beyond a single project, raw and layered hip-hop from one of hip-hop's hidden aspects and one of its most geographically far-reaching new collectives.About Tha BeggasTha Beggas (aka The Beggaz) are a Washington, D.C. hip-hop collective affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan. Originally known as the Shaolin Clan, their connection to Wu-Tang runs deep. Father Lord, the collective's founder, was a close friend of RZA before the Wu-Tang Clan's rise, and RZA gifted the group recording gear in recognition of that bond. Inspired by kung fu philosophy and martial arts cinema, Tha Beggas coined terms like "martial music" to describe their sound, a tradition that continues to inform their work today. Though the loss of Father Lord temporarily interrupted their momentum, the collective has continued to evolve, with a growing catalog of new and archived music reaching listeners worldwide. More at thabeggas.com.About GRYSKLLGRYSKLL is a multistate hip-hop collective of veteran emcees, DJs, and producers from cities across the United States, including Chicago, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, and Connecticut. Five of the six founding members first connected through the Hip Hop Digest Show before joining forces via Instagram Reels under the hashtag #REELRHYMES in the summer of 2021. Now 15 members strong, with ages ranging from their 20s through their 50s, the collective has grown to include younger voices alongside artists rekindling their relationship with the craft. Their work extends beyond music through GradeSKLL, an education initiative dedicated to spreading hip-hop's foundational element of Knowledge to communities of all ages, and GRYSpace, a dedicated community platform for open, honest conversations about wellness across the 8 dimensions of wellness. GRYSKLL was co-founded by Dragon's Pitchfork, formerly Short aXe, a member of Tha Beggas and the architect of the "GRYSKLL Meets Tha Beggas" series. More at gryskll.com.

Changing Classics Chapter 1: SuperNatural (Documentary)

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