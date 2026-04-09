Secretary Naig Applauds Bi-Partisan House Passage of Iowa Farm Act

DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 8, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today applauded the Iowa House of Representatives’ strong bi-partisan passage of the Iowa Farm Act, House File 2748, by a vote of 81 to 8.

“Thank you to members of the Iowa House for their strong bipartisan vote in support of the Iowa Farm Act,” said Secretary Naig. “I appreciate the leadership of Rep. Derek Wulf for floor-managing the bill and Speaker Pat Grassley for his continued support—both farmers who are constant champions for agriculture. This kind of bipartisan backing sends a clear message about the importance of agriculture to Iowa’s economy, communities, and future.”

About the Iowa Farm Act

The Iowa Farm Act is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive legislative package introduced by Secretary Naig. It is designed to support Iowa farmers, strengthen rural communities, and position the state’s agricultural economy for long-term success. The bill reflects priorities identified by farmers, agribusinesses, and stakeholders and delivers practical solutions to today’s challenges while preparing for the future. The legislation expands economic opportunities by supporting value-added agriculture, agritourism, and new market access. It also provides targeted tax relief and regulatory clarity to reduce costs, promote fairness, and support farm succession. The package invests in the next generation of agriculture by prioritizing beginning farmers and strengthening the rural veterinary workforce. Additionally, it enhances Iowa’s biosecurity and foreign animal disease preparedness while protecting farmer confidentiality during emergencies. Finally, the Iowa Farm Act modernizes state operations and improves efficiency to better serve farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities.