Banks County, GA (April 8, 2026) - At the request of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Banks County, GA. One man was shot and killed in the incident. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 4:20 a.m., on April 8, 2026, Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a vehicle from a BOLO out of Jackson County. The deputies attempted a traffic stop near Exit 149 of I-85, which is U.S. Route 441 in Commerce, GA. The driver refused to stop, and deputies pursued the vehicle onto I-85. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then began shooting at the deputies. Deputies returned fire, hitting the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the GBI will provide the case to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Tipline by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.