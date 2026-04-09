Retired Air Force Captain Allan Hogan Bridges Science and Faith in New Memoir on Human Unity

Available now on Amazon.com

A compelling journey from segregated Texas to nuclear missile command, revealing the mathematical and spiritual proof of "One Race."

The discovery that the power to create resided not in some external, distant force, but deep within my own core, was the defining moment of my journey.” — Allan Hogan

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era often defined by social fragmentation and discord, retired Air Force Captain and educator Allan Hogan offers a profound roadmap toward global harmony. His new book, “ A Spiritual Memoir on Finding One God, One Race, and One with the Universe ,” published by Spines , chronicles a lifetime spent seeking "absolute truth" across the landscapes of military discipline, scientific inquiry, and spiritual awakening.The memoir begins in the shadow of segregation in Texas, where a young Allan Hogan first began to question the "easy answers" provided by society regarding his identity and the nature of God. This early skepticism fueled an illustrious career in the United States Air Force, where he served as a Missile Combat Crew Commander for the Strategic Air Command (SAC). Tasked with the incredible responsibility of monitoring nuclear warheads, Hogan found that the rigid order of the military could not fully answer the spiritual yearnings of his heart.Throughout the narrative, Hogan skillfully merges his background in mathematics and English to provide a logical framework for faith. He identifies a powerful intersection between the laws of physics and theological concepts, ultimately arriving at a "biological reality" that transcends social constructs of race.Key themes and takeaways of the book include:The Science of Unity: Utilizing findings from the Human Genome Project to demonstrate that every human shares 99.9% of the same DNA, proving that there is only one human race.The Logic of Faith: Applying the laws of physics—from the Big Bang to centrifugal force—to explain the "fundamental miracle" of existence and our connection to the cosmos.A Warrior’s Awakening: A vivid account of Hogan’s spiritual transformation while stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where the "tact" of leadership met the clarity of the Gospel.Breaking Barriers: Historical insights into the era of public school integration and Hogan's experience as the first African American mascot and head cheerleader at his university.“The discovery that the power to create resided not in some external, distant force, but deep within my own core, was the defining moment of my journey,” says Hogan. “Scientifically and spiritually, we are brothers and sisters; the genetic data confirms that all people belong to a single, tightly related species, making the 'all humans are family' concept more than just an idea—it is our biological truth”.“A Spiritual Memoir on Finding One God, One Race, and One with the Universe” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorAllan Hogan is a writer, educator, and retired Captain with the United States Air Force. Born in Texas during segregation, he holds degrees in Mathematics and English. His decorated military career included service as a Missile Combat Crew Commander and Wing Instructor Crew in the Strategic Air Command. He is dedicated to sharing the logical and theological proofs of human unity.Book DetailsTitle: A Spiritual Memoir on Finding One God, One Race, and One with the UniverseAuthor: Allan HoganPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90222-784-7Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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