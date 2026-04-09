Mayor Bowser Reminds DC Residents to Take Advantage of Tax Credits and Free Resources Ahead of April 15 Filing Deadline

(WASHINGTON, DC) – With one week left before the income tax filing deadline on April 15, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) are encouraging District residents to take advantage of tax credits, incentives, and free tax filing resources. Available credits for qualifying taxpayers include the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the DC Earned Income Tax Credit (DC EITC), the Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit, and the Schedule H Tax Credit for homeowners and renters. Free tax preparation services are also available to qualifying individuals.

Resources to help Washingtonians make the most of their tax returns include:



Federal Earned Income Tax Credit

The Federal Earned Income Tax Credit helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break on their federal return. If you qualify, you can use the credit to reduce the taxes you owe—and potentially increase your refund. Income limits range from $19,104 (single, no children) to $68,675 (married, three or more children), and maximum credit amounts range from $649 to $8,046. Learn more at irs.gov/EITC.



DC Earned Income Tax Credit

The DC Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit that helps boost income for low- and moderate-income workers. Even if you don’t owe DC income tax, you may still receive a refund. For Tax Year 2025, the DC EITC equals 100% of your federal EITC. Learn more at otr.cfo.dc.gov/page/dc-eitc.



Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit

In 2018, Mayor Bowser created the District’s Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit—a refundable income tax credit for money paid toward eligible child care expenses that puts money back in the pocket of working families. Maximum income limits are $180,100 for single, head of household, and joint tax filers, and $90,000 for married filing separate tax filers. The maximum credit is $1,200 per eligible child. Learn more at otr.cfo.dc.gov/page/individual-filings-faqs.



Schedule H Tax Credit

The Individual Income Property Tax Credit (Schedule H) reduces the DC individual income tax liability of eligible homeowners and renters by up to $1,425 for Tax Year 2025. To be eligible to claim the credit, your total adjusted gross income must be $66,000 or less if you are under age 70, or $90,000 or less if you are age 70 or older. For more information, visit otr.cfo.dc.gov/page/real-property-tax-reliefs-credits-and-deductions.



Free Tax Filing

All DC taxpayers can file their District taxes for free online at mytax.dc.gov. Federal taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less can file their federal return for free using the IRS Free File program.

Free Tax Preparation Assistance

Qualifying individuals can receive free help preparing their taxes from the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. VITA is available for people making $69,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers. Learn more and find a site near you at disb.dc.gov/freetaxprepresources or irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers. Additionally, qualifying seniors can access free assistance through AARP Tax-Aide.



Important IRS Update: Refunds Go Paperless

Starting this filing season, the IRS will issue most refunds electronically. Paper checks will only be allowed for hardship exceptions, so plan ahead and make sure you’re set up to receive your refund. DC residents in need of a bank account can open one through the Bank on DC program—a collaborative effort between DISB, financial institutions, and nonprofits to provide access to safe and affordable financial services and products to unbanked and under-banked households in the District. Learn more at bankondc.org.



“With refunds going paperless this year, having a safe and affordable bank account is more important than ever,” said DISB Commissioner Karima Woods. “Through our Bank on DC Program, we connect residents to trusted financial institutions that offer low-cost accounts and services. Combine that with free tax clinics, and you have everything you need to navigate tax season smoothly and receive your refund quickly and securely.”



Residents are reminded that the deadline to file a Tax Year 2025 federal or District income tax return is April 15, 2026. Important updates to tax rates can be found on the DC Office of Tax and Revenue website.

Throughout her tenure, Mayor Bowser has successfully used tax policy to make the city more affordable for residents and their families. In addition to creating the Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit, in 2018 the Mayor led the charge to eliminate the “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products in the District. And in 2019, she worked to successfully repeal the District’s tax on diapers. Because of the pink tax and diaper tax repeals, in FY2026, DC residents will save an estimated total of nearly $6.4 million, putting more money back in the pockets of women and families across the District.

