From Rural Japan to London: Ryosuke Hirota Becomes a Global Curator of Japanese Culture

Ryosuke Hirota featured on the Japanese TV program “Sekai Ichi no Kyushu ga Hajimaru!” Dattan buckwheat tea curated by Ryosuke Hirota, ready to be shared with the world Ryosuke Hirota in London, discussing global distribution and cultural promotion

A 7th-generation Japanese entrepreneur expands beyond tradition, curating regional culture and preparing for a strategic move into London.

BUNGOTAKADA-SHI, OITA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese Cultural Curator Ryosuke Hirota Prepares London Expansion to Share Regional Heritage GloballyRyosuke Hirota, a seventh-generation proprietor of a long-established family business, is redefining what it means to inherit tradition in modern Japan. By transforming a regional liquor store into a platform for discovering and sharing Japanese culture, Hirota is now preparing for a strategic expansion into London, drawing growing international attention.Based in Oita, Hirota has continued his family’s legacy while evolving its role in response to a changing domestic market. Facing declining local demand, he shifted toward e-commerce, growing sales from only a few hundred units annually to nearly 100 times that volume.Building on this success, Hirota has expanded his vision beyond liquor retail, positioning himself as a curator of Japanese culture. By identifying overlooked regional products, craftsmanship, and stories, he aims to introduce new perspectives on Japan’s local value to a global audience.His approach focuses not only on what Japan produces, but also on how its culture can be interpreted, contextualized, and experienced across borders.As part of this broader vision, Hirota is preparing to enter the London market. While details remain undisclosed, the initiative signals a new phase in his efforts to establish an international platform for curated Japanese cultural experiences.This move represents more than a typical overseas expansion. It reflects an ambition to build connections between regional Japan and the global community through thoughtful curation.Hirota’s journey will also be featured on the Japanese television program “Sekai Ichi no Kyushu ga Hajimaru!” (世界一の九州が始まる!), scheduled to air on April 12, highlighting his work in promoting regional Japanese culture.“There are still countless remarkable stories and products in Japan that the world has yet to discover,” Hirota said.“I want to uncover them, shape how they are presented, and share them globally—creating new connections between Japan and the world.”More information about Ryosuke Hirota’s vision and projects can be found at:

Ryosuke Hirota on Sharing Japanese Culture and Global Vision

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