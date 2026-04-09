Nearly 3,000 Buyers are Scouring San Bernardino for Affordable Homes as the Local Market Heats Up

Market analytics, approximately 2,800 active homebuyers are searching for properties in San Bernardino like the home shown above, located on West Victoria St., in the San Bernardino Bench area. These homes, built in the late 1950s, are crafted with old-world craftsmanship, featuring large backyards big enough for a patio, pool, firepit, and a playground. Many charming homes in San Bernardino are nestled along tree-lined streets, adding to the area's welcoming and picturesque atmosphere.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " We are seeing a high-intensity demand for single-family homes priced under $500,000,” says Chuck Singleton, president of Cascades Development Corporation, which specializes in the San Bernardino market. San Bernardino remains a high-demand hub for families and first-time buyers.According to recent Redfin market analytics, approximately 2,800 active homebuyers are searching for properties in San Bernardino like the home shown above, located on West Victoria St., in the San Bernardino Bench area.As of early 2026, San Bernardino remains an "affordability oasis" in the Inland Empire, according to Redfin. While median prices in neighboring counties like Orange and San Diego Counties remain out of reach for many, San Bernardino’s competitive entry point is driving a surge in local interest, as seen in Redfin’s snapshot for the 92410 ZIP code.• Active Buyer Interest: 2,800 buyers are currently searching for entry-level home listings.• Average Selling Price: $490,000 (a "sweet spot" for Inland Empire affordability).• Market Velocity: Homes are moving in an average of 49 days, significantly faster than the 73-day average seen just one year ago."We are seeing a specific, high-intensity demand for single-family homes priced under $500,000,” says Chuck Singleton, president of Cascades Development Corporation, which specializes in the San Bernardino market.The surge comes as mortgage rates show signs of stabilizing in the low 6% range, prompting buyers who have been waiting for more favorable conditions to move off the sidelines. However, with new listings still trailing behind historical norms, the competition for well-priced homes remains fierce.What This Means for Homeowners:With nearly 3,000 buyers monitoring the 92404 and 92411 zip codes and surrounding areas, San Bernardino sellers are currently in a position of strength. Singleton explains that homes priced correctly for the "affordable" bracket are receiving multiple offers and closing in less time than is typical for higher-priced housing.About Cascade Sonrise Development CorporationCascades Sonrise Development Corporation is a California-based enterprise specializing in Attainable Housing development, drawing upon extensive expertise in construction and banking. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals by promoting attainable housing, entrepreneurship, and economic and community development initiatives.

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