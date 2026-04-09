International Cruise Victims, ICV announces - FBI Increases Reward up to $100,000 in Disappearance of Amy Lynn Bradley

FBI offers a reward for information leading to the recovery of Amy and info leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Cruise Victims Inc. (ICV) announces that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the recovery of Amy Lynn Bradley and information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.Amy Lynn Bradley, age 23 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on Tuesday, March 24, 1998, at approximately 5:45 a.m. aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. At the time, the ship was docked in Curaçao.Following her disappearance, multiple witnesses came forward with reported sightings of Amy in both the United States and the Caribbean. The Bradley family firmly believes that Amy is alive and remains committed to bringing her home.If anyone has any information concerning the disappearance of Amy Lynn Bradley, please contact the FBI immediately:Submit tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov Within the United States, call: 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)Outside the United States, call: +1 (202) 324-3000Or go to your nearest American Embassy or ConsulateFor more information regarding the disappearance of Amy Lynn Bradley, go to amybradleyismissing.com. You can also submit leads and tips directly to the private investigation team for Amy Lynn Bradley:Send email: amybradleyismissing@gmail.comWithin the United States, call: (804) 789-4269 (4AMY)Outside the United States, call: +1 (804) 789-4269The Bradley family continues to pursue every credible lead and urges anyone with information to please come forward. No detail is too small. Amy needs a hero.Since 2006, International Cruise Victims, Inc. (ICV) has grown to include members around the world. Our all-volunteer staff is made up almost entirely of victims or survivors of tragic events which occurred in the course of a cruise voyage. Our goal is to contribute to growing a cruise industry where passengers and crew are safe from victimization by working with Congress and other agencies and organizations to improve/increase standards, regulations, laws and justice. ICV also offers victims a community of belonging and a voice with which they might share their stories while providing assistance to other victims as they each in turn seek to recover from the injustices they have experienced. For more information: https://internationalcruisevictims.org/

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