Wisconsin Teens Raise $250,000 for Clean Water in Malawi

Students of Kapiri Primary School in Mzimba cheering at new well installation

A New Generation Rises at Girls Reaching Out as Current Leaders Pass the Torch

Acknowledging the privilege we had as young girls with access to education and opportunity, we wanted to help young women on the other side of the world to have the same.” — Bridget Bullard, Founding GRO Member

KOHLER, WI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of Wisconsin high school students has raised more than $250,000 to fund clean water access for underserved communities in Malawi, Africa, supporting the installation of 32 borehole wells, each serving over 1,000 students and their families. Through their work with Girls Reaching Out (GRO) , these students are helping transform daily life for thousands by bringing safe, accessible water directly to primary and secondary schools.Girls Reaching Out (GRO), established in 2015, is a student-led nonprofit dedicated to supporting girls’ access to clean water and equal opportunity in Malawi. Funds raised by the organization directly support the construction of borehole wells at underserved schools, improving health, increasing school attendance, and creating opportunities for girls to focus on their education rather than spending hours collecting water. With 32 wells completed to date, GRO’s impact continues to grow across communities.As GRO enters its 11th year, its current student leaders, Fynley Bouck, Charlotte Bullard, Abbey Janssen, Sophia Kwacz, Melanie Pellegrino, and Grace Villwock, prepare to graduate and pass the torch to a new generation. These leaders have expanded outreach, strengthened partnerships, and increased community engagement, building a strong foundation for the organization’s future. Now, a third generation of incoming ninth graders steps in, ready to carry the mission forward with fresh energy and perspective. Guided by the belief that “young people can change the world when given the right opportunities to succeed,” they are poised to continue and grow the organization’s impact.This transition marks both a celebration and a turning point. Over the past decade, GRO has evolved from a small student initiative into a growing, community-supported organization with measurable global impact. Participation has expanded, awareness has increased, and its mission has taken shape through consistent, tangible results.Looking ahead, GRO’s next generation of leaders aims to build on this momentum by expanding fundraising efforts, increasing awareness, and supporting the installation of even more wells in Malawi. At the same time, the organization continues to explore new ways to empower girls through access to resources, education, and opportunity.As GRO turns the page, community members, partners, mentors, and supporters remain essential to its success. Whether through donations, sponsorship, volunteerism, or advocacy, continued support will help ensure that even more Malawian girls gain access to clean water and the opportunities they deserve.Kids can make a difference. Water is life.

Girls Reaching Out in Malawi 2/8/26

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