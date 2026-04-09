K+W Hosts Inaugural Emerging Leaders Seminar to Invest in the Next Generation of Leadership

K+W's 2026 Emerging Leaders Seminar

K+W's first-ever Emerging Leaders Seminar brought teams together to build trust, sharpen skills, and grow the firm's next generation of leaders.

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great leaders are forged through intentional mentorship, shared challenges, and the courage to step beyond their comfort zones.Earlier this year, K+W hosted its inaugural Emerging Leaders Seminar, a hands-on experience designed to strengthen leadership skills while building meaningful connections across teams and disciplines. This was not a typical classroom training. Participants tackled blindfolded team challenges that required trust and communication, collaborated through high-pressure cooking exercises, and worked through real-world scenarios that sharpened decision-making and problem-solving.The result was more than skill development. It was the formation of strong cross-functional relationships, deeper trust among colleagues, and a renewed confidence in stepping into leadership moments."Collaboration starts with understanding how others think and approach challenges," said Emad Sarieddine, PE, Chief Operating Officer. "When our teams build those relationships early, it strengthens how we operate as a firm and how we deliver for our clients."That spirit of connection was by design. At K+W, investing in people is a cornerstone of our culture and long-term success. By pairing emerging leaders with experienced mentors and creating opportunities to learn through experience, we are cultivating leaders who think boldly, collaborate intentionally, and lead with purpose."These experiences are where leadership begins to take shape," said Chuck McCallum, PE, CEO of K+W. "Mentorship isn't just something we do—it's a responsibility. The leaders who came before us invested in us, shared their lessons, and helped shape how we think and lead. We owe that same investment to the next generation."For Marilynn Stratton, CPSM, Chief Strategy Officer, the seminar was a reflection of something larger."Nothing is more rewarding than mentoring and supporting people as they grow into their potential," said Marilynn Stratton, CPSM, Chief Strategy Officer. "As we look toward the future of K+W, we recognize the importance of investing now in the development of our next generation of leaders. Watching this group challenge themselves, support one another, and rise to the moment was incredibly inspiring. Leadership development goes far beyond career growth. It is about building confidence, strengthening character, and developing the courage to lead."The future of K+W is being shaped today, and it is in exceptional hands. Visit kierwright.com to learn more.

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