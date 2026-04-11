Legal Consultant Wenwen Jiang Recognized by Howard Stern on SiriusXM Broadcast Reaching Over 20 Million Listeners

Wenwen Jiang, Legal Consultant

MergersUS Inc. advisor acknowledged on The Howard Stern Show following advisory work in Sports Law, media strategy, and public health advocacy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wenwen Jiang, a New York-based legal consultant specializing in sports, media, and entertainment advisory at MergersUS Inc., was acknowledged by name on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM on November 4, 2025, by host Howard Stern before an audience of over 20 million subscribers. Stern stated on air: "Wenwen is still there. She's been by his side since the pandemic. That's a good woman." The recognition followed Ms. Jiang's sustained advisory engagement with former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra across his stroke recovery, national media reentry, and the launch of a public health initiative.The Howard Stern Show has aired for over three decades, reaching 60 terrestrial radio markets before moving exclusively to SiriusXM under a contract reported at $500 million. Named acknowledgment on a platform of this national reach is rare in the legal consulting profession.Ms. Jiang's advisory engagement addressed the legal, media, and communications challenges of a nationally recognized athlete navigating a public health crisis under sustained media scrutiny. Her work coordinated Mr. Dykstra's return to national broadcast, culminating in his SiriusXM appearance, for which a formal Release and Assignment Agreement was executed. She additionally developed the legal and communications framework for the Talking Strokes public health initiative, through which Mr. Dykstra publicly addresses the approximately 800,000 Americans who suffer strokes annually.Ms. Jiang is a legal consultant at MergersUS Inc., where her practice focuses on cross-border sports, media, and entertainment transactions connecting Asian and Middle Eastern institutional capital with U.S. and European sports assets. She is a member of Women in Sports Law (WISLaw), which requires demonstrated expertise in sports law for eligibility.Ms. Jiang is the author of the published works: The Athlete's Legal Playbook The Life Sciences Legal Guide , and Deal Law in Motion , each addressing legal frameworks relevant to sports professionals, life sciences practitioners, and transactional advisors. Her scholarly research on sovereign wealth fund investment structures in professional sports franchises has been submitted to peer-reviewed publications.About MergersUS Inc.MergersUS Inc. is a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in cross-border transactions connecting Asian and Middle Eastern institutional capital with U.S. and European sports, media, and entertainment assets. For more information, visit https://mergerscorp.com

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