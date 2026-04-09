FROM REVOLUTION TO ILLUMINATION: NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO TRANSFORM SKYLINES FOR LESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK, APR 20-26 2026

Lesbian Visibility Week 2026 Lesbian Visibility Week 2025 - San Francisco City Hall Illumination & Honoring Local Heroes Lesbian Visibility Week 2026

The birthplace cities of queer liberation give rise to 100+ events across N. America, including NY State's historic illumination of sixteen monuments on 4/26.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Events: Official Lesbian Visibility Week Flag Raising Ceremony (NYC) · Curve Power List Announcement · Coast-to-Coast Queereoke · Queer Women in Sports Day · Illumination of NY State Monuments · City Hall Lighting (San Francisco)New York, NY - Lesbian Visibility Week North America (#LVW26), powered by The Curve Foundation, officially kicks off Monday, April 20 and runs through Sunday, April 26. Two pillar cities - New York City and San Francisco - lead the way with programming that spans neighborhood walking tours to unprecedented civic landmark celebrations.New York City ushers in the week with the Official Lesbian Visibility Week Flag Raising Ceremony at The NYC LGBT Community Center (The Center) on Sunday, April 19, led by The Center's CEO, Dr. Carla Smith, and the Sirens Women's+ Motorcycle Club of NYC, followed by a brunch and panel exploring lesbian biker culture and activism. The day concludes with the "Prelude" Reception at Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center featuring a panel on wellness, bodily autonomy, and healthcare advocacy. The Curve Power List of 75 LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary changemakers will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, April 21, though select guests will get an exclusive preview at a private event Monday evening. Next up, Coast-to-Coast Queereoke takes over Ginger's Bar in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 23 as part of a nationwide event. On Saturday, soccer fans can celebrate Queer Women in Sports Day with Gotham FC's fan fest as they host Bay FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium.The week culminates Sunday, April 26, with a historic first: sixteen landmarks across New York State lighting up simultaneously in lesbian pride flag colors - from 1 World Trade Center to Empire State Plaza in Albany to Niagara Falls. This marks the first coordinated state tribute to LGBTQ+ women's and nonbinary people's visibility. The full lineup is at LesbianVisibility.org San Francisco honors its pioneering spirit with a lesbian history walking tour of the Castro on Wednesday, April 22, while Thursday features speed dating at the SF LGBT Center and a sapphic bar crawl of the Castro. Friday brings "Lesbian Power" at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and a chance to see the winning images from Curve’s 2026 Photo Contest. Saturday's highlight is the much-anticipated lesbian taco-eating contest at Rikki's (following November's viral pie contest), and Sunday crescendos with a Frameline screening of DYKES, CAMERA, ACTION, and finishing with Lesbian Visibility Week 2026’s Grande Finale: the illumination of SF City Hall honoring local heroes and community leaders. Details at LesbianVisibility.org.Across North America, this year's Lesbian Visibility Week embraces the theme Health & Wellbeing through activities spanning high-profile receptions, civic proclamations, cultural festivals, wellness gatherings, sports events, and more. Hundreds of events are planned across cities such as New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Seattle, Houston, Portland, Provincetown, and for the first time, a city in Canada: Winnipeg, Manitoba.“I have proudly watched Lesbian Visibility Week grow into an event which crosses borders and exclusionary boundaries. It has become an event where everyone feels celebrated and seen and a space for allies to join in and stand beside our queer family.” — Ally D., LVW26 volunteer, Winnipeg, ManitobaBeyond the signature city events, programming extends across the continent. Curve's Beyond The Rainbow panel series returns throughout the week with virtual sessions on health, sports, and the evolving language of community; and those not in New York or San Francisco can check out additional events across North America, details available at LesbianVisibility.org.LESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK - SELECTED NYC HIGHLIGHTS• Sunday, April 19: Morning Flag Raising, Brunch & Panel at The Center with Sirens Motorcycle Club and Dr. Carla Smith; Afternoon Lesbian History Walking Tour of NYC’s iconic West Village; Evening Reception at Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center featuring a panel on wellness, bodily autonomy, and healthcare advocacy.• Tuesday, April 21: Curve Power List unveiling: 75 LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary changemakers revealed• Thursday, April 23: Coast-to-Coast Queereoke at Ginger’s Bar in Brooklyn (Park Slope)• Saturday, April 25: Queer Women In Sports Day: Gotham FC hosts Bay FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium with pregame fan fest• Sunday, April 26: New York State Monuments IlluminationLESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK - SELECTED SAN FRANCISCO HIGHLIGHTS• Wednesday, April 22: Mayor's Reception & Flag Raising; Lesbian Walking Tour of the Castro• Thursday, April 23: Sapphic Bar Crawl of the Castro; Speed Dating at the SF LGBT Center• Friday, April 24: “Lesbian Power” LVW Reception and Panel at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts• Saturday, April 25: Queer Women in Sports Day Watch Party (Bay FC vs. Gotham FC) and Lesbian Taco-Eating Contest at Rikki’s Sports Bar• Sunday, April 26: Frameline Film Screening of DYKES, CAMERA, ACTION at the Roxie Theater; Lesbian Visibility Week 2026 Grande Finale: Illumination of SF City Hall Honoring Local HeroesLESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK CALENDAR OF EVENTSTo access the full slate of activities taking place in the U.S. and Canada, visit the LVW26 calendar at LesbianVisibility.org. Most events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted; please check individual listings for accessibility details. The calendar is updated regularly as new events are added leading up to the week.HOW TO PARTICIPATELVW26 invites organizations, businesses, and community members across North America to host or attend events throughout the week of April 20-26. Activations can be in person or virtual, small or large, low-lift or high-energy - from flag raisings and building lightings, to wellness gatherings and sports events, to cultural celebrations honoring local heroes. The LVW26 toolkit includes flag raising requests, proclamation templates, social assets, activation ideas, and more. Those hosting their own Lesbian Visibility Week events and activities are encouraged to submit them for publication in the official calendar.CONTACT & PRESS MATERIALSFor more information about events and partners, or to arrange an interview with Franco Stevens or any of the LVW26 participants, send all requests & queries to Sunny L. at info@TheCurveFoundation.org with the subject line LVW26‬.###

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