Governor Hochul Announces Mohawk Valley Winners of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Rome will receive $10 million in funding as the Mohawk Valley winner of the ninth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and the City of Utica and Village of Morris will each receive $4.5 million as the Mohawk Valley winners of the fourth round of NY Forward. For Round 9 of the DRI and Round 4 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State’s 10 economic development regions is being awarded $10 million from each program, for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods. To date, total investments in the DRI and NY Forward have reached $1.4 billion.

“DRI and NY Forward unlock opportunities for our municipalities to engage their communities — this funding is what drives creativity and brings New Yorkers together,” Governor Hochul said. “Not only will Main Streets and businesses thrive in the Mohawk Valley, the pro-housing incentive will also pave the way for housing growth in the region. I am a firm believer that New York needs more housing, and I will stop at nothing to provide people with the chance to raise their families in the best state.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 400 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing – more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art – such as murals and sculptures – and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Rome

Situated along the banks of the Mohawk River and the historic Erie Canal (where construction on the landmark project began in 1817), the City of Rome’s DRI plan links waterways, neighborhoods and industry to shape a new vision for downtown living. Building on progress made in the city’s downtown corridor through a Round 2 DRI award, the boundaries of the new DRI area focus on the City’s Brownfield Opportunity Area, where the legacy of the former General Cable Complex and East Rome neighborhoods converge along East Dominick Street. Once a vital link in a historic trade route, Dominick Street grew into a quintessential main street, and today it stands ready to reconnect neighborhoods, businesses and waterfront destinations. Framed by two miles of canal and riverfront, the district is reemerging as a place where recreation, heritage and daily life converge in a distinctly memorable setting. Along Bellamy Harbor and the Mohawk River, public spaces, trails and gathering places already draw residents and visitors for everything from daily life to events.

With strategic investments, including the recently announced Chobani dairy processing plant, and careful planning, long-underutilized sites are being prepared for new housing, shops and experiences that will bring energy back to the waterfront. Anchored by growing industry and rising demand, the City is poised to welcome a new generation of residents and businesses seeking both opportunity and quality of life. Rome continues to transform its historic waterfront into a dynamic, connected neighborhood that reflects both its deep past and its bright future.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Utica

Nestled in the Mohawk Valley along a historic corridor that has long connected communities and commerce across New York State, the City of Utica is defined by a collection of distinct neighborhoods that together shape its character and cultural identity. Within the City, the beloved Uptown District stands out as one of the City’s most charming and promising places. Building on the momentum of its nearly completed DRI, Utica aims to advance a clear vision to strengthen Uptown’s historic character, walkability and culture as a multi-generational “all-day” neighborhood. This pedestrian-friendly area is poised for a revival, adding to the restaurants, cafes and locally owned shops already established in the district, while vacant buildings are refurbished to enhance charm and curb appeal.

Rooted in extensive community engagement, the City’s vision reflects a neighborhood that residents hold close to their hearts, where they grew up and made invaluable memories filled with uniquely Utica experiences. Cultural anchors like the Uptown Theatre and Murnane Field, along with other local businesses, create a lively rhythm of arts, recreation, food and gathering spaces. With a compact, highly trafficked footprint and a thoughtful strategy for investment, Uptown is ready to build on its momentum, shaping a neighborhood where history, culture and community come together to define a promising future.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Morris

In the heart of the Butternut Valley is the Village of Morris, framed by forests, waterways and a historic crossroads that have long connected surrounding communities. At its center, a compact, one-mile-long walkable downtown anchors a village where daily life unfolds along Main and Broad streets. With roots dating back to the late 1700s, Morris has evolved from a mill community to an agricultural market town, and now stands ready to grow into an ecotourism and arts destination. Arts and culture are increasingly central to Morris’ identity, with new studios, galleries, and creative spaces building on a strong tradition of craftsmanship and storytelling.

At the same time, thoughtful investments in sidewalks, streetscapes and housing are enhancing accessibility, safety and vibrancy. Guided by a resilient spirit and a clear vision, Morris is poised for its next chapter. By strengthening connections within its downtown and building on its natural and cultural assets, the village is creating a place that honors its past while inviting new energy, investment, and opportunity.

The City of Rome joins Schoharie, Herkimer, Clinton, Kirkland, Gloversville, Utica, Amsterdam and Oneonta as winners of the DRI for the Mohawk Valley, while the City of Utica and Village of Morris join Canajoharie, Waterville, Boonville, Richfield, Cooperstown, Dolgeville and Sharon Springs as NY Forward winners for the Mohawk Valley.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “With these DRI and NY Forward investments, Rome, Utica and Morris will bring residents, business owners and community leaders together to advance projects that reconnect Rome’s historic waterfront, strengthen Utica’s vibrant Uptown District and enhance Morris’ charming village center. These efforts aim to highlight the unique character that defines each community. The Department of State is proud to support these communities every step of the way as they create vibrant places to live, work and visit for years to come. Congratulations to the Mohawk Valley’s newest awardees, and thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to revitalizing downtowns across New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, strategic investments in community development continue to represent a cornerstone of our blueprint for regional economic growth. As the latest DRI and NY Forward awardees, Rome, Morris and Utica will further extend the momentum we have generated, leading to new jobs, new energy and new successes in the Mohawk Valley.”

New York State Housing Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are delivering real results for communities across the Mohawk Valley by turning local vision into tangible investment. From Rome’s historic waterfront to Utica’s vibrant Uptown district and the Village of Morris’ emerging arts and ecotourism economy, this $19 million in awards will help create new housing opportunities, support small businesses, and strengthen the unique character of each downtown. By linking these investments to our Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that growth goes hand-in-hand with expanding housing supply and affordability, so more New Yorkers can live, work and thrive in these revitalized neighborhoods.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York is leading the way in reimagining our downtowns to support thriving communities and a cleaner, more resilient future. By investing in the economic and cultural centers of these cities and villages across the Mohawk Valley, we are helping to create modern, healthy, and vibrant places to live, work, and enjoy recreational activities.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Ben Walsh said, “For two centuries, the Erie Canal has been an economic engine for the Mohawk Valley. As we enter our third century of operation, today’s investments build directly on that legacy. By aligning the Canal Corporation’s work with Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, we’re helping Rome and Utica — two landmark Canal cities — continue to revitalize their historic waterfronts and neighborhoods so they can be even more vibrant destinations for people live, work and visit.”

State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “I am pleased that Rome will be receiving funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and that Utica will be getting support from the NY Forward Program. As a former mayor, I recognize the challenges that local governments face across the state. This funding will enhance and strengthen these communities and, with targeted investments, help to position them for even brighter futures.”

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, “This $4.5 million investment in the Village of Morris is a significant win for our community and the entire Butternut Valley. It will help strengthen Main Street, support local businesses, and enhance infrastructure while preserving the character that makes Morris so special. I look forward to working with local leaders to ensure these investments reflect the community’s vision and priorities.”

Assemblymember Joe Angelino said, “Making sure our local communities receive aid to revitalize their downtowns will help everyone, from small business owners to residents to visitors. A bustling downtown will benefit the local economy and promote job creation. I am happy to see this money being put to good use in a small town like Morris. I know this was a grassroots effort by many organizations and I congratulate all of them.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Congratulations to the Cities of Rome and Utica on receiving this well-deserved funding that will continue to bolster our regional economic and community development. I am confident that the leadership in the City of Utica and the City of Rome will successfully put these funds to work strengthening the Mohawk Valley’s economy and improving the lives of our residents and visitors. I would like to extend my appreciation to Governor Hochul and Secretary Mosley for this investment in the Mohawk Valley and recognizing the extraordinary potential of our region to support the state’s wider economic development goals.”

Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Larry Gilroy and Dr. Marion Terenzio said, "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, targeted investments to support community development efforts are generating dividends throughout the Mohawk Valley. On behalf of the entire Regional Council, we offer our congratulations to Rome, Utica and Morris, and look forward to celebrating their collective success."

City of Rome Mayor Jeffrey M. Lanigan said,“This $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award is a transformative investment in the City of Rome and a powerful affirmation of our vision for a vibrant, thriving downtown. As the first community in New York State to receive a second DRI award, this recognition reflects the progress we’ve made and the momentum we continue to build. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and the Regional Economic Development Council for their continued support. This is a defining moment for our city, and we are ready to deliver on the promise of a stronger, more dynamic downtown.”

City of Utica Mayor Michael Galime said, “Many thanks to Governor Hochul. The Uptown District, the heart of South Utica, is ripe for a catalyst for redevelopment. A truly mixed used neighborhood of dense commercial, residential, and recreational activity, we took extreme thought in matching Uptown Utica with the New York Forward application's call for building on the momentum of previous DRI efforts. This grant program will allow us to work alongside private investment to bring new opportunity to Utica, NY while creating innovative spaces like a community arboretum connecting our baseball field to our walkable urban space, while revitalizing the core of our scenic and historic streetscapes, neighborhoods, and plazas. The recognition from the Governor and her NY Forward initiative could not have come at a better time for one of Utica’s most charming areas, long due for attention that I’ve wanted to provide but could not have done without the state’s help.”

Village of Morris Mayor Michael Newell said, “I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the State of New York for seeing the potential and its willingness to invest in our Community. This investment will help us revitalize our downtown, elevate the visitor experience, and grow tourism in a way that highlights all that Morris has to offer.”