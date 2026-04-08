Slow traffic with intermittent stops on Daniel K Inouye Highway on Wednesday, April 8
HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of slow traffic with intermittent stops along Daniel K Inouye Highway between mile posts 27 to 31 on Wednesday April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The closure is necessary for the crews to do maintenance work.
Work is weather permitting. The Hawaiian Islands are under a flood watch from Wednesday, April 8 to Friday, April 10.
For weekly lane closure information visit the website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/
# # #
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.