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Slow traffic with intermittent stops on Daniel K Inouye Highway on Wednesday, April 8

Posted on Apr 8, 2026 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of slow traffic with intermittent stops along Daniel K Inouye Highway between mile posts 27 to 31 on Wednesday April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

 

The closure is necessary for the crews to do maintenance work.

 

Work is weather permitting. The Hawaiian Islands are under a flood watch from Wednesday, April 8 to Friday, April 10.

 

 

For weekly lane closure information visit the website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

 

 

 

 

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Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

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Slow traffic with intermittent stops on Daniel K Inouye Highway on Wednesday, April 8

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