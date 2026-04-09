OVERWATCH MISSION CRITICAL APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

Todd Livick Headshot Overwatch Mission Critical

U.S. Army veteran public affairs leader brings 30+ years of national security, federal communications, and military leadership experience

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical Overwatch ), a leading provider of full-lifecycle data center and digital infrastructure services, today announced the appointment of Todd Livick as Director of Strategic Communications and Governmental Affairs.Livick joins Overwatch with more than three decades of leadership across national security, military service, and federal communications, further strengthening the company’s ability to engage policymakers, shape public understanding, and advance its mission to build America’s digital infrastructure workforce.In this role, Livick will lead Overwatch’s strategic communications, government engagement, and public affairs initiatives, supporting the company’s continued growth and its national workforce development platform, BuildNow™ “Todd brings a rare combination of operational military experience, senior-level federal communications leadership, and strategic insight at a time when our industry is under increasing scrutiny and importance,” said Kirk Offel, Founder and CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. “As data centers become increasingly critical to national security, economic growth, and the future of AI, Todd will help ensure our story, and industry, is clearly understood at every level.”Prior to joining Overwatch, Livick served as a Senior Independent Strategic Communications Consultant and as Director of Strategic Communications and Advancement at Fishburne Military School. His distinguished federal career includes senior communications roles such as Director of Outreach and Communications for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Director of Public Communications for the Veterans Health Administration at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the National Protection and Programs Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security.He also served as a federal contractor with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), where he supported strategic communications efforts for the U.S. Air Force, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and the Department of the Navy’s Chief Information Office, while managing programs within the Defense Mission Systems and Services sector.A retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, Livick served 21 years on active duty as an Armor Officer, with overseas assignments in the Republic of Korea and Germany. His operational experience includes deployments in Operation Desert Shield/Storm and the U.S. Support Forces Haiti humanitarian mission. He concluded his military career at the Pentagon as Deputy Special Assistant for Public Affairs to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where he supported global troop engagements.“Overwatch is doing what the country urgently needs—strengthening national security infrastructure while opening the door for veterans to find meaningful, mission-driven careers,” said Livick. “Supporting those who served has always been a priority for me, and I’m honored to join a company that treats veteran talent as a national asset.”Livick holds a bachelor’s degree from Radford University and a Master of Science in General Administration from Central Michigan University. His professional education includes the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Department of Defense Public Affairs Officer Course, and a Training with Industry Fellowship with FleishmanHillard.His appointment reinforces Overwatch’s commitment to bridging the gap between national security priorities, workforce development, and the rapidly expanding digital infrastructure economy.MEDIA CONTACT:Tamara ColbertLa Dolce Mediamedia@weareoverwatch.com626.244.5571About Overwatch Mission CriticalOverwatch Mission Critical is building the next generation of disciplined, leadership-ready professionals for America’s mission-critical infrastructure. BUILDNOW™ is Overwatch’s national workforce and leadership initiative designed to strengthen the talent pipeline for data centers, AI infrastructure, and digital-age energy systems.About BuildNow™BuildNow™ is a national workforce initiative designed to deliver execution-ready talent at scale for the digital infrastructure economy. Through strategic partnerships and structured training pathways, BuildNow™ connects high-performance individuals, including transitioning veterans, to meaningful careers in mission-critical industries.

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