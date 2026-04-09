Freedom Cruise Line International, Inc. unveils Freedom Ship - a City at Sea and the Future of Global Cruising

Freedom Ship-City at Sea

Weighing in at over 2 million tons, a mile in length, 800 ft wide and 30 stories tall, Freedom Ship would be the largest maritime vessel constructed in history.

The vision of Freedom Ship is to create not only the world’s most advanced cruise vessel, but also a destination within itself. Freedom Ship delivers freedom of choice, exploration and experience.”” — Roger M Gooch- Director

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Cruise Line International, Inc. unveils Freedom Ship - a City at Sea and the Future of Global CruisingFreedom Cruise Line International Inc., a Florida corporation, ("FCL") today proudly announced that the acclaimed architectural firm of Schopfer Associates LLC., is the lead design entity for the concept of the Freedom Ship, an unprecedented mega vessel set to redefine a lifestyle and ocean travel. Schopfer Associates, under the leadership of E. Kevin Schopfer, would bring critical design vision and multidisciplinary expertise to the Freedom Ship, elevating it from an unprecedented engineering endeavor to a fully realized, livable global environment. Drawing on a proven portfolio of internationally award-winning work—including recognition from the A' Design Award & Competition—the firm offers a unique capacity to integrate large-scale architectural planning with advanced marine design and human-centered spatial experience. Schopfer Associates would lead the conceptualization and development of cohesive urban districts, dynamic public realms, and a unifying visual identity that positions Freedom Ship as both a functional floating city and an iconic global destination.An ambitious and historic maritime project, Freedom Ship represents a bold step toward innovation, sustainability, and unforgettable experiences at sea. Designed as more than a cruise ship, the Freedom Ship is a floating City at Sea—bringing together state-of-the-art engineering, world-class entertainment, and a commitment to environmental responsibility.The Freedom Ship concept has been developed over years of planning and in collaboration with naval and maritime experts as well as globally acclaimed architects. Weighing in at over 2 million gross tons, a mile in length, 800 ft wide and 30 stories tall, Freedom Ship would be the largest maritime vessel ever constructed in history. The design concept includes residential and commercial unit space that would be available for purchase or lease and onboard entrepreneurship of all types would be promoted as the vessel travels the globe.With capacity for over 80,000 full and part time guests, the vessel design offers a wide range of notable amenities and activities, including:• Immersive Experiences – Amenities onboard include a hospital including medical research, K-12 school system, duty free stores, banks, spas, casinos, restaurants, professional services, numerous parks and amusement venues.• Sustainable Innovation – Advanced hybrid propulsion, energy recovery systems, and comprehensive water and waste management processes.• Global Itineraries: The Freedom Ship will continuously circumnavigate the world stopping at major ports for a week or more allowing residents and guests to experience global cultures and commerce.Coordinating ferry’s and aircraft will enable visitors to explore and enjoy the unique amenities of the first City at Sea.Contact: R.M. Gooch-DirectorFreedom Cruise Line International, Inc.Email: info@freedomship.com www.freedomship.com FS VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAD4D2TyWE8

Freedom Ship-City at Sea

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