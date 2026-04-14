Omnidian Selected as Official Performance Monitoring Provider for EDP Renewables North America’s DG Portfolio

Omnidian and EDPR NA have entered into an expanded asset performance management and field service agreement.

In an increasingly complex renewable energy landscape, EDPR NA DG recognizes that our human-plus-technology approach and innovation delivers a clear and measurable performance advantage.” — Debi Ryan, VP Commercial Sales at Omnidian

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnidian , the leading provider of data-backed asset performance management and field service for solar and storage assets, today announced a major expansion of its work with EDP Renewables North America Distributed Generation (EDPR NA DG), becoming the official provider for all solar power monitoring across EDPR NA DG’s distributed generation US portfolio. Building on a multi-year relationship, Omnidian has also been selected to provide full-scope operations and maintenance (O&M) for over 150 MW of these assets nationwide across the United States.A Foundation of Trust and Growth:This milestone represents a four-year working relationship between the two companies. The expanded agreement is built directly on prior experience and continued collaboration."This is more than a new contract; it is a testament to the trust EDP Renewables North America Distributed Generation places in our people and technology after several years of working side-by-side," said Debi Ryan, VP Commercial Sales at Omnidian. "In an increasingly complex renewable energy landscape, EDPR NA DG recognizes that our human-plus-technology approach and innovation delivers a clear and measurable performance advantage."Strategic Portfolio Management:Omnidian was selected through an RFP process to provide a unified solution for EDPR NA DG’s business.● Exclusive Fleet-Wide Monitoring: Omnidian will provide proactive monitoring for the DG portfolio.● Expanded O&M Services: Omnidian will manage Operations & Maintenance for 150+ MW of the fleet across more than 390 solar assets, ensuring rapid field response and site remediation.● Proven Reliability: The partnership leverages four years of historical data and operational synergy to maximize energy production and minimize operating expenses.________________________________________About Omnidian:Omnidian’s mission is to protect and accelerate capital investments in clean energy through innovative technology, passionate teams, and an amazing customer experience.Headquartered in Seattle, WA, and with international operations in Australia, Omnidian serves renewable energy investors and owners worldwide, providing comprehensive protection and performance plans that drive dependable long-term asset performance for over 3 GWs of solar and battery storage systems. Omnidian’s global team of 400+ solar enthusiasts supports clients with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service.________________________________________

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