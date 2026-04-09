Hawai‘i’s Next Generation of Skilled Welders Take Center Stage at Project MFG Statewide Maritime Competition

Competitors from across Hawaii gather for a group photo during the 2026 Hawaii Maritime Welding competition, showcasing the next generation of skilled trades talent. A competitor reviews technical drawings ahead of a welding task during the 2026 Hawaii Maritime Welding competition, highlighting the precision and preparation required in skilled trades. A competitor carefully aligns metal components while competing in a Maritime welding competition in a welding booth demonstrating hands-on skill development and attention to detail. A competitor performing a live welding exercise and showcasing precision skills in a high-stakes, hands-on environment. Winners of the 2026 Maritime Welding Competition pose with their projects at Project MFG. From left to right: Cyris Baltazar (Third Place), Lucas Ziebold (Second Place) of Christian Liberty Academy, and Jonathan Gray (First Place) of Christian Liberty Aca

Top Students Advance to National Championship as Industry and Education Unite to Strengthen Workforce Pipeline

KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 2, 2026 the future of Hawai‘i’s skilled workforce was on full display as Project MFG , in partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, Kuʻi Hao, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Navy, hosted the 2026 Project MFG Student Maritime Welding Competition and Career Exploration Day at the Hawaiʻi Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund (HCATF) in Kapolei.Now in its second year at HCATF, the event continues to grow in both scale and impact, bringing together 28 high school students from 11 schools across Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, and Kauaʻi for a one-day, high-intensity competition designed to test technical skill, precision, and problem-solving under pressure. More than just a competition, the event serves as a powerful platform connecting students directly to career pathways that are critical to Hawai‘i’s economy and the nation’s defense infrastructure across the Pacific.From the moment the competition began, students were immersed in a real-world welding scenario. With just two hours on the clock, competitors were tasked with completing a model Manta Ray UUV, having to weld and fit-up the project, mirroring the type of work performed in shipbuilding, repair, and industrial fabrication environments. Judges evaluated each project based on accuracy, structural integrity, and craftsmanship, emphasizing industry standards and expectations.Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard Operations Officer, Troy Bailey, spoke to the competitors and teachers about the importance of the skilled trades and our defense in the Pacific.The top three competitors demonstrated exceptional technical ability and composure under pressure:First Place: Jonathan Gray, Christian Liberty AcademySecond Place: Lucas Ziebold, Christian Liberty AcademyThird Place: Cyris Baltazar, Kapaa High SchoolThese students will go on to represent Hawai‘i at the 2026 National Maritime Welding Championship, taking place May 4–6 in San Diego, California, at Workshops for Warriors, where they will compete against the best young welders from across the country.Participating high schools included Christian Liberty Academy, Molokai High School, Waipahu High School, Leilehua High School, Kealakehe High School, Hilo High School, Pahoa High School, Honokaʻa High School, and Kapaa High School, each bringing forward students eager to prove their skills and explore future opportunities in the trades.“The partnership with Project MFG’s Student Maritime Welding Competition at our Kapolei training center is another avenue for us to engage with Hawaii’s youth and encourage them to explore a meaningful career in the trades.” Said Edmund Aczon, Executive Director of the Hawaii Carpenters Apprenticeships and Training Center. “These students get to use and experience the state-of-the-art facility and tools that our skilled millwright workers learn from. The opportunities in welding for the millwright specialty are critical for Hawaii’s growing clean energy sector.”While the competition itself was a highlight, the day’s broader mission extended far beyond the welding booths.Running alongside the event was a Project MFG Career Discovery Day, which is an interactive outreach initiative designed to introduce younger students to the wide range of opportunities within advanced manufacturing and construction. Ninety-two middle school students from three Oʻahu schools attended, engaging directly with employers, training programs, and educational institutions.Through hands-on demonstrations and conversations with industry professionals, students explored career pathways in welding, machining, logistics, and more. Participating organizations included Airgas, Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Leeward Community College, Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard, Pacific Shipyards International (PSI), Marsico Limited, and HCATF, each offering a unique perspective on how their work contributes to Hawai‘i’s infrastructure and economy.Together, the competition and Career Discovery Day created a full-circle experience, introducing younger students to possibilities while providing older students with a direct pathway into those careers.“This event is about much more than competition. It’s about connection and opportunity,” said Shanen Aranmor, welding Subject Matter Expert at Project MFG, who was on-site working closely with students and supporting the competition. “You’re seeing students take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it in a real-world setting, under real pressure. That’s where confidence is built, and that’s where futures start to take shape. What makes this even more impactful is the presence of industry right here alongside them, showing these students exactly where their skills can take them.”The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Project MFG, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, Kuʻi Hao, HCATF, and the Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the nation’s industrial base by investing in local talent and creating clear, accessible pathways into high-demand careers.As industries across the country continue to face a growing demand for skilled trade professionals, initiatives like the Hawaiʻi Maritime Welding Competition are playing a vital role in closing the gap, building awareness, developing talent, and inspiring the next generation to pursue meaningful, hands-on careers.Through events like this, Project MFG continues to lead a nationwide movement that brings together educators, employers, and communities with a shared purpose: to elevate the skilled trades and ensure a strong, sustainable workforce for years to come.

Last years 2025 Maritime Welding Competition in Kapolei, Hawaii

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