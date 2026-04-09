Free guide helps heirs, executors, and trustees evaluate broker experience with probate sales, trust transactions, and multi-heir estate dispositions

There is no public database for probate experience, no inherited property certification, and no simple way for a grieving family to pressure-test a broker's claims” — Rhett Fruitman

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inherited Property Match today published "100 Things to Look for When Choosing a Broker to Sell Inherited Property," a comprehensive vetting checklist designed for families navigating one of the most complex real estate transactions they will ever face. The checklist is available as a free download here.

Inherited Property Match is a free nationwide broker-matching platform built specifically for inherited real estate. The platform connects heirs, executors, personal representatives, and trustees with vetted real estate brokers who specialize in probate sales, trust property transactions, and complex estate dispositions, at no cost to the seller.

Why Broker Vetting Matters for Inherited Property

Selling inherited property is fundamentally different from selling a primary residence. Whether an heir needs to sell an inherited house in probate or a condo held in trust, the process involves layers that standard transactions do not. Executors and personal representatives carry fiduciary obligations. Properties held in trust have their own legal requirements. Siblings and co-heirs frequently disagree on pricing, timing, and whether to sell at all. Many inherited homes are dated, deferred, or occupied by a family member who may not want to leave. Out-of-state heirs often need to sell remotely without local broker contacts. And in probate sales, court confirmation processes, carrying costs, and reverse mortgage payoff deadlines create timeline pressure that most general-purpose agents have never managed.

Despite these complexities, most heirs have never sold property before and have no widely available way to evaluate whether a broker has actual inherited property experience. General real estate referral platforms and online agent directories generally do not screen for probate knowledge, trust sale familiarity, or experience coordinating multi-heir transactions.

The 100-point checklist fills that gap.

What the Checklist Covers

The guide opens with 10 non-negotiable qualifications, the baseline requirements every broker should meet before an heir signs a listing agreement. These include demonstrated experience selling inherited property, understanding of probate and trust sale legal frameworks, honest pricing even when the number is not what the family hoped to hear, knowledge of disclosure rules for properties the seller never occupied, and transparent communication with co-executors, estate attorneys, and CPAs.

The remaining 90 items are organized across nine categories: licensing and credentials, experience with inherited property transactions, property condition and preparation (including whether to sell as-is or make cosmetic updates), local market knowledge, residential property type expertise (condos, land, homes in LLCs or business entities, age-restricted communities), pricing strategy and valuation, marketing plans, communication and responsiveness, negotiation and deal management, and legal, tax, and fiduciary awareness, including stepped-up basis, seller disclosure obligations, and listing agreement protections appropriate for fiduciary sellers.

Each section allows families to focus on the areas most relevant to their situation, whether that involves a probate sale with court supervision, a trust property requiring trustee authorization, inherited land that has been in the family for generations, a property held in an LLC, or a sibling dispute where one co-owner refuses to sell.

"When an heir searches online or asks an AI assistant how to find a broker for an inherited property sale, the answer is almost always generic. It defaults to the same advice someone would get for selling a primary residence. But there is no public database to confirm whether a broker has actual probate experience, no widely recognized certification that guarantees it, and no simple way for a grieving family to pressure-test those claims," said Rhett Fruitman, co-founder of Inherited Property Match. "That is the problem this checklist was built to solve. It gives heirs the specific questions that separate brokers who have done this work from brokers who say they have."

The full checklist walks heirs through the specific questions to ask a probate real estate agent before signing a listing agreement, covering everything from inherited property transaction history to fiduciary sale experience.

Why It Matters Now

Broker vetting is one of the most consequential and least supported steps in the inherited property sale process. There is no MLS field for probate experience, no widely recognized inherited property certification, and no public record that confirms whether a broker has managed a court-supervised sale, navigated a multi-heir disagreement, or coordinated with estate attorneys and CPAs on a fiduciary transaction. For the growing number of families inheriting real estate each year, the 100-point checklist provides a structured way to evaluate broker qualifications before signing a listing agreement.

About Inherited Property Match

Inherited Property Match is a free nationwide broker-matching platform operated by Real Estate Foundation, Inc. The platform connects heirs, executors, trustees, and personal representatives with real estate brokers experienced in selling inherited property, including probate sales, trust sales, and complex estate dispositions involving multiple heirs, out-of-state sellers, properties in as-is condition, and real estate held in LLCs or other entities. Inherited Property Match is not a brokerage, does not represent buyers or sellers, and does not charge families for its matching service. The platform serves families in all 50 states and matches based on the property type, local market, and specifics of the inheritance situation. Founded by Alan Fruitman and Rhett Fruitman, whose combined experience spans more than three decades of specialized real estate transactions, including roles at CBRE, Citi, and leadership of 1031tax.com and Real Estate Broker Match, the platform is free to sellers and covers all property types across all 50 states.

Learn more at InheritedPropertyMatch.com or call +1 (800) 841-5033.

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