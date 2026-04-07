TAIWAN, April 7 - President Lai meets delegation led by Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh

On the afternoon of April 3, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Lions Clubs International (LCI) President A.P. Singh. In remarks, President Lai stated that LCI members have always embodied the “We Serve” spirit in spreading compassion and warmth to every corner of the world, and that Taiwan’s LCI members have long been dedicated to serving the public and caring for those in need. He expressed hope for further exchanges and cooperation between the government and LCI members in order to together spread kindness, justice, and even more positive energy to every corner of society.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

It is a pleasure to meet with members of LCI and its Taiwan chapter today. I also extend a warm welcome to President Singh, who is visiting Taiwan once again. LCI is the world’s largest service club organization, and the members of the Taiwan chapter are a formidable force for public good in our nation. Since taking office, I have met and exchanged ideas with LCI members many times here at the Presidential Office. I very much admire your enthusiasm and contributions.

LCI members have always embodied the “We Serve” spirit in spreading compassion and warmth to every corner of the world. This spirit not only aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, but also drives the noble cause of advancing overall human development and protecting human rights.

I would like to thank LCI for its years of service in our society. When Taiwan needed help after the 2024 Hualien earthquake and the 2025 Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster, you provided timely care and support through the LCI Foundation (LCIF). On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I once again sincerely thank LCI and all the LCI members in Taiwan for their efforts.

Over the years, Taiwan’s members have played an increasingly prominent and influential role in LCI. Several years ago, for instance, the Taiwan chapter donated over US$40 million to the Campaign 100: LCIF Empowering Service fundraising effort – the highest amount from anywhere in the world. Taiwan also currently contributes more than any other country in terms of per capita member donation. Additionally, the Taiwan chapter has expanded from one to five multiple districts with the approval of the international board of directors. This demonstrates the importance that LCI attaches to its Taiwan members and its high expectations for the future development of the chapter.

President Singh has said that Lions serve because they care and lead because their communities need them. Taiwan’s LCI members have long been dedicated to serving the public and caring for those in need. Moving ahead, I look forward to further exchanges and cooperation between our government and LCI members. Let us together spread kindness, justice, and even more positive energy to every corner of society.

In closing, I once again thank LCI and its members. Please be sure to show President Singh the beauty of Taiwan. I wish you a smooth and successful visit.



