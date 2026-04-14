Vesta and Relcu announce partnership to align customer engagement and origination

This integration reflects our commitment to enabling lenders to use their data where they want to—from first touch through closing—so they can operate more efficiently and deliver a better experience.” — Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta , the AI-native loan origination system and agent platform, announced a partnership with Relcu , the Agentic AI, consumer data platform built for lending.The native API integration connects Vesta's origination platform with Relcu's consumer data platform, enabling real-time, bidirectional exchange of borrower information and loan context between systems, ensuring that customer engagement teams and operations teams are always working from the same, most up-to-date information. As loan milestones progress in Vesta, Relcu is updated in real time, allowing lenders to better educate, engage, and advise borrowers throughout the entire loan lifecycle — without duplicate data entry or manual reconciliation.By keeping marketing and origination systems in lockstep, lenders can enhance lead nurturing, automate borrower communications, and ensure loan officers are always working with the latest customer insights."We're proud to partner with Relcu to help lenders break down the silos between customer engagement and loan origination," said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. "This integration reflects our commitment to enabling lenders to use their data where they want to — from first touch through closing — so they can operate more efficiently and deliver a better experience.”“The future is all about contextual data,” added Abhijat Thakur, CEO of Relcu. “Vesta has created lender technology that enables lenders to make better use of their origination data and therefore their operations. Relcu will provide consumer data and contextual data so that Vesta lenders are creating the workflows and decisions they now must control to compete. Both Vesta and Relcu are committed to building the future that lenders should expect of their technology partners.”About Vesta:Vesta is the AI-native loan origination system and agent platform for mortgage, powering banks, independent mortgage banks, and fintech lenders. Built on a modern, cloud-native system of record, Vesta gives lenders a single source of truth—every loan, borrower, property, and document is versioned, auditable, and accessible via API—so teams and agents operate from the same trusted context. Vesta blends deterministic rules and configurable workflows with autonomous agents that can interpret documents, call domain tools (e.g., income and asset calculators, conditions, disclosures, pricing and fee workflows), and orchestrate work across teams and third parties with traceable outcomes and human oversight. The result is faster cycle times, lower cost per loan, and a scalable “agent factory” operating model. Founded in 2020, Vesta is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. Learn more at vesta.com.About Relcu:Relcu is the Agentic AI-powered System of Action for Financial Services. Its all-in-one Unified CRM and AI Agent Co-Pilot connects fragmented data, automates workflows, and activates outcome-driven customer journeys that grow conversion, retention, and cross-sell. Purpose-built for mortgage, Relcu is expanding into deposits, lending, and other financial products. Book a demo to see for yourself at Relcu.com/contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.