Christopher Brown Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Christopher Brown

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Christopher Brown who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a powerful collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this meaningful collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book highlights leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

For over 25 years, Christopher Brown has been a Financial Leader helping clients achieve a meaningful life of significance. He has helped hundreds of retirees, business executives, attorneys, physicians, and small business owners breathe life into their possibilities, take care of the people they love, support the causes they care about, and make a real difference in the world.

Christopher is President of Ivy League Financial Advisors LLC, a “Fee-Only” Wealth Management Firm which he founded in Rockville, MD in 2000. He is a transition specialist, with the systematic ability to guide clients through the complex intersection of identity, purpose, and wealth when everything is in flux. He helps clients focus on understanding “what’s next” as a source of curiosity, wonder, and awe, relying on their core strengths and inner values to develop a growth mindset to learn new skills.

He has been quoted numerous times in the Washington Post, Baltimore Sun, and numerous other publications. He has been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox affiliates around the county. For the last 20 years, Mr. Brown has consistently been named a “Top Financial Advisor” by Washingtonian Magazine and in 2023, was named as a Washingtonian “Hall of Fame Top Financial Advisor”. He is a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) and has spoken at numerous industry conferences.

Mr. Brown holds two undergraduate degrees from Cornell University: a B.S. in Operation Research and Industrial Engineering, and a B.A. in Economics. At Cornell, Mr. Brown developed and taught advanced counseling courses for the Empathy, Assistance and Referral Service (EARS), a student-led crisis counseling service sponsored by the Office of the Dean of Students. He also holds an MBA from Dartmouth’s Amos Tuck School of Business Management. He is a Certified Financial Planner® professional, and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® professional and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor®.

Mr. Brown is an Eagle Scout who resides in Gaithersburg, MD, where he is the proud parent of two sons (both Eagle Scouts!): Jeffrey, a University of Wisconsin graduate and Andrew, a UCLA graduate. In his spare time, he enjoys, skiing, golf, fitness, snorkeling, traveling, collecting wines, and the myriad of opportunities the metro DC area has to offer.

Connect with Christopher:

Email: cbrown@ivyfa.com

Web: ivyfa.com

LinkedIn: christopher-brown-3843565

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Christopher Brown as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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