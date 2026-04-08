Mid-South Businesses Honored by City Beat News for Outstanding Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses in Tennessee and Mississippi were awarded by City Beat News with its Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently recognized three businesses in the Mid-South that have consistently provided high-level customer service, granting them all consecutive Spectrum Awards.Smart Touch Skin Solutions in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, specializes in permanent makeup as well as cosmetic and medical tattooing, known as micropigmentation. Founder Bea Robinson has more than 26 years of experience in the permanent cosmetics industry and is certified in medical micropigmentation as a practitioner/trainer and skin specialist. Other services offered at Smart Touch Skin Solutions include microneedling, digital microblading, and the new Bb glow anti-aging treatment. The services are designed to offer long-lasting results with the highest safety standards. In addition to a host of awards for Robinson and team, they have recently earned their seventh Spectrum Award for Outstanding Patient Satisfaction. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/smart-touch-skin-solutions-murfreesboro-TN Jeanie Malouf Real Estate in Brandon, Mississippi, is dedicated to finding clients the “perfect home” in the right neighborhood that meets all their requirements. Specifically, she specializes in residential markets with an emphasis on corporate transferee clients, and her experience with relocation management allows her to provide a full-service, hassle-free moving experience. With decades of experience in the industry, Jeanie Malouf is poised to be there for clients every step of the way during a process that is often stressful. With customer service like that, it’s no wonder she recently earned her 11th consecutive Spectrum Award. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/JEANIE-MALOUF-REAL-ESTATE-BRANDON-MS Caney Fork River Valley Grille in Nashville offers a diverse menu with some of the best southern food and wild game you can find. With a great selection for adults and kids alike, the restaurant has a host of specialties including catfish, fall-off-the-bone ribs, pulled pork, award-winning gator chili, elk sliders, frog legs and so much more. For dessert, customers can cook s’mores right at their own table. In addition to delicious cuisine, Caney Fork River Valley Grille provides a relaxed, enjoyable dining experience with excellent customer service that has earned the restaurant 12 straight Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CANEY-FORK-RIVER-VALLEY-GRILLE-NASHVILLE-TN In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

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