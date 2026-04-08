Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics Announces Dr. Ravi Somayazula’s 7th Top Doctor Recognition in Houston

Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD, Houston Plastic Surgeon Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2026 Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD of Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics Houston Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD

Dr. Ravi Somayazula earns 7th consecutive Top Doctor honors, reinforcing his reputation for consistent excellence in Houston plastic surgery.

Awards like these are especially meaningful because they reflect the respect of the medical community and the trust of the patients we serve.” — Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is proud to announce that Dr. Ravi Somayazula, a board-certified plastic surgeon , has once again been recognized among Houston’s most respected physicians, earning renewed distinction as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and a Texas Super Doctor. These honors extend a streak of recognition that began in 2019, further underscoring Dr. Ravi’s standing as one of Houston’s most trusted names in plastic surgery. His work has also been featured in Houstonia Magazine’s Top Doctors 2025 list for plastic and reconstructive surgery. Backed by over 650 five-star patient reviews, these distinctions reflect what many already know from experience across Houston and the surrounding communities: Dr. Ravi combines surgical precision, natural-looking aesthetic judgment, and a deeply personal approach to care.Recognition That Reflects ConsistencyAwards come and go. Consistency is harder to earn.Dr. Ravi has been recognized among Texas Super Doctors each year from 2019 through 2025, an honor driven by peer nominations and independent research, reflecting sustained excellence over time rather than a single standout year. He is also included in Houstonia Magazine’s Top Doctors 2025 directory for plastic and reconstructive surgery, a distinction based on peer surveys and further vetted through state licensing boards for professional standing.With more than a decade of dedicated practice in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Ravi’s approach is grounded in advanced training, board certification, and a commitment to continual refinement of technique. This steady recognition speaks to more than credentials alone—it reflects a track record of consistency in surgical judgment, patient outcomes, and ethical care. His work is defined by a philosophy that prioritizes patient safety, honest guidance, and results that are balanced, elegant, and never overdone.A Message from Dr. Ravi Somayazula“It is a true honor to be recognized again by Castle Connolly and Texas Super Doctors,” said Dr. Ravi Somayazula, founder of Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. “Awards like these are especially meaningful because they reflect the respect of the medical community and the trust of the patients we serve. I am grateful to continue doing work I care deeply about for patients in Houston who want thoughtful, personalized care and beautiful, natural-looking results.”Why This Matters to PatientsChoosing a plastic surgeon is one of the most personal medical decisions a patient can make. Technical skill matters. So does judgment. So does trust.At Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, patients seek out Dr. Ravi for his specialized expertise in breast and body procedures, including breast augmentation , tummy tuck, liposuction, mommy makeover, and post-weight-loss body contouring . Known for refined technique and consistently natural-looking results, his work reflects a balance of precision, proportion, and restraint that has earned him ongoing peer recognition and patient trust. Beyond the operating room, he remains deeply invested in each patient’s recovery, implementing advanced protocols designed to enhance healing, reduce downtime, and optimize scar quality.Non-surgical treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments, and microneedling, are offered through RISE Med Spa, the practice’s dedicated aesthetics arm. These services are performed by highly trained providers and are carefully overseen by Dr. Ravi in his role as Medical Director. Serving as a bridge between surgical and non-surgical care, he ensures every treatment plan is thoughtfully integrated—enhancing results, optimizing skin quality, and maintaining a consistent, elevated standard of care across the practice.Patients choose Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics for the experience surrounding their care: a private, physician-led setting, meticulous planning, attentive follow-up, and an unwavering focus on long-term, natural results.Peer Recognition in a Competitive Houston MarketHouston is home to one of the country’s most competitive medical communities. Recognition within that environment carries weight.Houstonia explains that its Top Doctors list is based on nominations from healthcare practitioners in the metro area, who are asked whom they would choose if they or a loved one needed care. Nominees are evaluated on experience, competency, rapport with patients, patient satisfaction, and the ability to collaborate well with colleagues across specialties. Super Doctors similarly notes that physicians are selected through peer recognition and independent research, and that inclusion cannot be purchased. For Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, these distinctions reinforce the practice’s larger mission: delivering elevated surgical and non-surgical care in Houston while keeping the focus on what matters most to patients: safety, clarity, comfort, and results that feel authentically their own.About Dr. Ravi SomayazulaDr. Ravi Somayazula is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics in Houston, Texas. He specializes in cosmetic surgery of the breast and body and is known for a meticulous, patient-centered approach that prioritizes natural-looking outcomes, surgical safety, and individualized planning. With over 10,000 procedures performed, recognition as a Texas Top Doctor, contributions to ASPS publications, and consistently 5-star patient reviews, he has earned a reputation defined by expertise, trust, and consistently exceptional outcomes.Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is a Houston-based practice offering surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care in a sophisticated, physician-led setting. Known for breast and body contouring, personalized treatment planning, and a high-touch patient experience, the practice provides continuity of care from consultation through recovery and long-term maintenance. Care is delivered within Dr. Ravi’s newly constructed, state-of-the-art facility, featuring a private, QuadA-accredited two–operating room surgical suite designed to provide an exceptional standard of safety, privacy, and efficiency.

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