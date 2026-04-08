EMERGE AUSTRALIA'S LONG COVID AWARENESS WEEK DRAWS 35 MPS TO PARLIAMENT HOUSE, LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST SEASON

Parliamentary Friends of ME/CFS event brings together clinicians, policymakers, and patients in Canberra

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerge Australia , the leading national patient organisation for people living with ME/CFS and long COVID, wrapped up Long COVID Awareness Week (March 9-15, 2026) with a strong showing of political support for the 600,000 plus Australians affected by these conditions.The main event was the Parliamentary Friends of ME/CFS Group meeting held at the Australian Parliament House, Canberra, on March 10. The event drew engagement from 47 members of parliament, with 35 MPs attending in person. Approximately 60 people were in the room, while 140 joined online. Chaired by Dr. Mike Freelander, the event was addressed by those with lived experience as well as leading clinicians, Dr. Monique Ryan and the Assistant Minister of Health, Rebecca White. Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Michael Kidd OA, presented via recorded message."This level of political engagement is what our community has been working toward for years," said Anne Wilson, CEO of Emerge Australia. "Having 35 members of parliament in the room sends a clear message that ME/CFS and long COVID are being taken seriously at the highest levels of government."Dr. Emma Tippett, a clinician from the Burnet Institute who treats long COVID patients at Clinic 19, presented at the Parliamentary event on the diagnostic challenges patients face and the need for better clinical pathways.Emerge Australia also launched a new season of its podcast during the week, which has already attracted more than 1,000 listens. The season is available on the Emerge Australia website and major podcast platforms.The winner of the ME/CFS Journalism Excellence Award was presented to journalist Felicity Nelson in recognition of her reporting on ME/CFS and Long COVID throughout 2025."Long COVID Awareness Week showed what is possible when patients, clinicians, and policymakers are in the same room," said Anne Wilson, CEO of Emerge Australia. "We are now turning our attention to ME/CFS Awareness Week in May, where we will focus on post-exertional malaise and the real cost of telling patients to just 'try harder.'"Event photos, speaker biographies, and a full replay of the Parliamentary Friends event are available at emerge.org.au.About Emerge AustraliaEmerge Australia supports people throughout Australia living with and impacted by ME/CFS and long COVID through GP education, advocacy, biomedical research, and patient support and information. Learn more at emerge.org.au.Contact: Anne Wilson, Emerge Australia; ceo@emerge.org.au

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