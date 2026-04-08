Oakberry Trails to Host 'Big Texas Bash' Grand Opening in Waller on May 9, 2026

A rendering of the new recreation center at Oakberry Trails

WALLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakberry Trails will debut its new master-planned community with a Texas-sized grand opening celebration May 9, bringing together homebuyers, families and real estate agents for a day of live entertainment, tours and community activities in one of northwest Houston’s fastest-growing corridors.The event, called the “ Big Texas Bash ,” will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 21711 Berry Ranch Drive and is expected to draw attendees from across Northwest Houston.The event will feature multiple food trucks, live music throughout the day and a wide range of family-friendly attractions, including a petting zoo, bounce houses, yard games and local vendors. Guests will also be able to tour six model homes from top Houston builders: K. Hovnanian Homes, Village Builders and Risewell Homes, offering a comprehensive look at available home designs and features.“Grand openings are important, but this is about more than opening doors—it’s about giving people a real sense of what life here feels like,” said Nour Barazi of Ryko Development. “We want to create something big enough for the whole community to enjoy, where families can spend the day, explore the homes and experience the kind of lifestyle Oakberry Trails offers ”Visitors who register in advance will receive complimentary food and beverage tickets and be entered into a series of prize drawings scheduled throughout the event. Additional opportunities to win will be available through interactive experiences on-site, including a social media photo activation.The grand opening marks a significant milestone for Oakberry Trails, a 262-acre master-planned community designed to meet growing demand for new housing options in the northwest Houston area.Oakberry Trails is being developed by Ryko Development, a Houston-based developer with more than three decades of experience in residential community development. The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is highly encouraged.For more information or to register, visit oakberrytrails.com ABOUT RYKO DEVELOPMENTEstablished in 1991, Ryko Development is a distinguished developer in the Houston area, recognized as “Developer of the Year” by the Greater Houston Builders Association and “Best Developer in Fort Bend” by the Fort Bend Sun’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Ryko credits the success of its communities to thoughtful planning, detailed design, and the unwavering focus of its talented team of engineers, architects, and builders.Ryko is dedicated to shaping a brighter future through sustainable community-building and innovative infrastructure that preserves long-term value while responding to the evolving needs and lifestyles of today’s market. By tailoring amenities to meet current demographic preferences, Ryko is not simply constructing spaces but nurturing environments where families and communities can thrive for generations.

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