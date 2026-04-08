Salem Educator, Portland Nonprofit Recognized as Oregon’s 2026 Financial Empowerment Champions

State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner MD has announced the 2026 Oregon Financial Empowerment Award recipients, who go the extra mile to help students and families to build healthier financial habits and better recognize financial traps.

The annual recognition, now in its fifth year, is part of the celebration of Financial Literacy Month by Treasurer Steiner and the Oregon Financial Empowerment Advisory Team, a public private partnership that helps to promote financial wellbeing and financial inclusion statewide.

“Financial fitness is not only vital to a person’s quality of life, but also to his or her mental, physical, and emotional health,” said Treasurer Steiner. “These awards honor standout Oregon educators and organizations who are helping our friends, neighbors, and families build stronger, savvier, and more secure futures.”

The 2026 awardees are:

Financial Empowerment Educator of the Year: Marcia Latta, McKay High School (Salem).

An educator for more than 25 years, Latta was lauded for expanding student excitement about personal finance education, including the creation of an “Invest in Girls” student club at Salem-Keizer’s most diverse high school. She will receive $1,500, and McKay High School will receive $500. Additionally, McKay students selected by the school will share a total of $500 in scholarships from Embark, the new name for the Oregon College Savings Plan.

Latta was nominated by national educational nonprofit NextGen Personal Finance.

McKay Principal Ranae Quiring said: “Entering adulthood with a strong understanding of navigating personal finances is so important for our students, and Marcia has done a masterful job at making her instruction engaging and meaningful. We are proud of Marcia for the work she does and for receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

Financial Empowerment Community Champion: Urban League of Portland and financial empowerment analyst Rachell Hall.

Hall was nominated by Unitus Community Credit Union, which cited her leadership to create a financial empowerment collaborative that includes several Portland -area credit unions, and also for her ongoing work leading classes for participants in that partnership. She also helps teach financial confidence and concepts to clients and Urban League staff and advises the Bank On Oregon coalition.

Urban League will receive $2,000 and has designated Portland-based Free Now 21 to receive an additional $500 as part of the award's "Pay It Forward" initiative.

Denetta Monk, Chief of Staff, Urban League of Portland, said: “This recognition reflects the extraordinary leadership of Ms. Rachell Hall and the dedication of our entire financial empowerment team, who work every day to expand economic opportunity for the communities we serve. We are grateful to the Oregon State Treasury and the Financial Empowerment Advisory Team for uplifting this work during Financial Capability Month, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Oregonian has the tools and support they need to build lasting financial stability.”

Nominations come from across the state and the honorees were selected by a subcommittee of the Financial Empowerment Advisory Team.

This year’s awards come at an important moment for financial education in Oregon as the state’s new personal finance requirement for high schoolers will begin in most districts in the 2026-2027 academic year.

“From crypto to credit reports, the world of money can be complex and intimidating,” Treasurer Steiner said. “I’m thrilled that students everywhere in the state will learn to save, budget, and make smarter financial decisions before they graduate.”

Data from the 2026 Oregon Financial Wellness Scorecard shows that financial education correlates to better overall financial health. Oregonians who have completed a class are more likely to save, have less financial stress, and are less likely to utilize expensive nonbank borrowing services like payday lenders.

Nominations for the 2027 Financial Empowerment Awards will open in November.

As Oregon’s chief financial officer, Treasurer Steiner oversees various programs dedicated to safeguarding the state's and its residents' financial wellbeing. At Financially Fit Oregon, connect to a clearinghouse of helpful programs and tools, a calendar of events from trusted community partners and a free newsletter focused on Oregonians’ financial wellbeing.

Treasury also manages the Oregon Unclaimed Property Program and state-administered savings programs: OregonSaves, for retirement saving; Embark, for higher education and job training; and the Oregon ABLE Savings Plan, for disability-connected costs.