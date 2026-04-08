Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones: Know Your Fair Housing Rights in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – In recognition of Fair Housing Month, the Office of the Attorney General reminds Virginians that housing discrimination is illegal—and that the law protects you at every step of your housing journey.

“Being able to spot red flags of potential discrimination is crucial when looking to rent or buy a home,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “When Virginians are aware of what’s illegal, they are empowered to report discriminatory practices.”

Fair housing protections apply broadly—not just when you are buying or renting a home. You are protected from discrimination at any point in your housing experience, including:

Securing financing or insurance

Living peacefully in your home

Under Virginia law, it is illegal to discriminate because of the following characteristics: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, familial status, legal source of funds, elderliness, and military status.

Housing discrimination is not always obvious. If something feels wrong, it’s worth asking questions or seeking help.

Here are examples of conduct that may be illegal:

A real estate agent suggests you would be “more comfortable” in a different neighborhood based on your race or background (a practice known as steering).

A landlord refuses to rent to you or offers different terms because of a protected characteristic.

A lender denies a mortgage or offers worse terms for discriminatory reasons.

A housing provider treats you differently because you have children or a disability.

It is also illegal for a housing provider to retaliate against you for asserting your rights. If you report discrimination, participate in an investigation, or file a complaint, you have a separate legal right to be free from retaliation.

If you believe your rights have been violated, you have options:

File a lawsuit in court within two years of the last discriminatory act.

If you have a question or concerns about your fair housing rights, contact the Virginia Fair Housing Office.

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Published on: April 8, 2026