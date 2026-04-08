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Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for education legislation

What: 

Gov. Spencer Cox will ceremonially sign education-related bills focused on preparing the next generation of Utahns and supporting young students with the resources they need.

When: 

10:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Where: 

Valley Elementary Library

5821 E. 1900 N.

Eden, UT

Who: 

Governor Spencer Cox

First Lady Abby Cox

Valley Elementary Principal Crystal Deamer

District Superintendent Gina Butters
Sen. Ann Millner
Sen. Michael McKell
Sen. Jen Plumb
Rep. Ariel Defay
Rep. Karen Peterson
Rep. Jordan Teuscher

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Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for education legislation

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