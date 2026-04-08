Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for education legislation

What: Gov. Spencer Cox will ceremonially sign education-related bills focused on preparing the next generation of Utahns and supporting young students with the resources they need. When: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2026 Where: Valley Elementary Library 5821 E. 1900 N. Eden, UT Who: Governor Spencer Cox First Lady Abby Cox Valley Elementary Principal Crystal Deamer District Superintendent Gina Butters

Sen. Ann Millner

Sen. Michael McKell

Sen. Jen Plumb

Rep. Ariel Defay

Rep. Karen Peterson

Rep. Jordan Teuscher ###

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