Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing for education legislation
What:
Gov. Spencer Cox will ceremonially sign education-related bills focused on preparing the next generation of Utahns and supporting young students with the resources they need.
When:
10:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Where:
Valley Elementary Library
5821 E. 1900 N.
Eden, UT
Who:
Governor Spencer Cox
First Lady Abby Cox
Valley Elementary Principal Crystal Deamer
District Superintendent Gina Butters
Sen. Ann Millner
Sen. Michael McKell
Sen. Jen Plumb
Rep. Ariel Defay
Rep. Karen Peterson
Rep. Jordan Teuscher
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