Historic Granville Towers Residence Once Home to David Bowie Hits the Market with Rodeo Realty’s Safir Shamsi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity to experience a piece of Old Hollywood history has arrived with the leasing of a refined two-bedroom, two-bath residence in the iconic Granville Towers. Once home to legendary artist David Bowie and his wife, supermodel Iman Abdulmajid, the residence blends timeless architectural character with modern sophistication in one of West Hollywood’s most storied buildings.

Designed by renowned architect Leland Bryant, also known for the nearby Sunset Tower Hotel, Granville Towers stands as a testament to 1930s glamour and enduring design. This upper-floor unit captures sweeping views of the city, canyons, and the famed Chateau Marmont, offering a vantage point steeped in cinematic history.

A gracious formal foyer leads into an expansive living room lined with large windows and original French paneling, allowing natural light to illuminate the home’s preserved period details. The updated kitchen and bathrooms reflect a thoughtful modernization, complemented by conveniences such as central HVAC, in-unit laundry, and full-service doorman concierge.

Situated along the legendary Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, the residence places its future tenant at the center of Los Angeles’ most vibrant cultural corridor. Just moments from Melrose Avenue’s premier dining and shopping, the location seamlessly merges historic prestige with contemporary lifestyle.

This offering is particularly compelling for tenants drawn to architecture, design, and cultural legacy. Bowie’s influence as both a musical innovator and style icon continues to resonate, making the home especially appealing to those with an appreciation for fashion, art, and creative expression.

As one of the few historic condominium buildings in Los Angeles available for lease rather than long-term ownership, Granville Towers presents a truly rare opportunity. Ideal as a pied-à-terre or a primary residence, it offers a secure, lock-and-go lifestyle within a full-service building, an increasingly scarce combination in today’s market.

With its unique provenance, architectural pedigree, and prime location, this residence stands as a singular opportunity to lease a meaningful piece of Hollywood history while enjoying the comforts of modern living.



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