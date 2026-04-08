ZyDoc to Exhibit at ASCRS 2026 and Introduce No-Cost Clinical Documentation with 7-Day Human-Edited Trial

Capture more revenue from every encounter. ZyDoc helps increase practice efficiency by up to 61%. ZyDoc directly integrates into existing EHR systems without clinician-IT burden or cut & paste. Flawless, corrected notes are now at the fingertips of clinicians at no cost.

ZyDoc debuts no-cost clinical documentation with a 7-day human-edited trial at ASCRS 2026, proving secure, onshore solutions can drive real ROI.

Offering our automated service at no cost, along with a full-service human-edited trial, is our way of opening the door and letting practices see what is possible.” — James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc , a provider of medical documentation solutions, will exhibit at the ASCRS Annual Meeting taking place April 10 to 12, 2026, in Washington, DC at Booth 2114.At this year’s meeting, ZyDoc is introducing a major shift in how clinical documentation services are delivered. The company is now offering its automated documentation service at no cost, giving healthcare organizations immediate access without barriers. Practices that sign up will also receive a 7-day full-service trial with expert human editing included.This approach is highly unusual in the medical documentation space, where providers have traditionally required long-term contracts, upfront costs, or offshore workflows. ZyDoc’s model is designed to show that documentation can be handled onshore, securely, and efficiently while still producing meaningful financial results for practices.“We believe providers should be able to experience real value before making a decision,” said James Maisel, Founder of ZyDoc. “Offering our automated service at no cost, along with a full-service human-edited trial, is our way of opening the door and letting practices see what is possible. This is a different model for our industry, and we think it is long overdue.”ZyDoc will also engage with attendees from ASOA and OOSS during the meeting.-For ASOA attendees, ZyDoc will highlight how improved documentation can drive stronger ROI and reduce administrative burden.-For OOSS attendees, the focus will be on improving workflow efficiency and documentation performance in surgical settings.Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth 2114 to meet the ZyDoc team and schedule a no-cost consultation.“We are making this simple,” Maisel added. “Try it, see the results, and decide from there. We are confident in what we deliver.”More information and sign-up details are available at www.zydoc.com About ZyDocZyDoc provides medical transcription and documentation solutions that improve efficiency, accuracy, and revenue performance. The platform integrates with leading EHR systems and supports a wide range of specialties including ophthalmology.

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