Drawing on his lifelong career as a creative consultant, LaMonte White announces a new directory highlighting top-tier construction brands on LamonteWhite.com.

I have chosen LW to advertise what we think is best in modern construction. Online groups that provide classic construction will be under the LW button on lamontewhite.com.” — LaMonte White

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaMonte White, founder of the lifestyle brand LW, is expanding his digital platform to serve as a premier advertising hub for the building and architectural sectors. Moving beyond lifestyle and fashion apparel, Lamonte White will now feature a highly curated selection of the nation's best modern and classic construction companies.

White’s evolution into construction advertising is fueled by a lifetime of creative direction and aesthetic consulting. Holding a Master’s in Education, White has balanced academic excellence with a dynamic career in the creative industry. His professional journey began at age 11, when his initiative to restyle a mall mannequin led to a role alongside a head of advertising. Since establishing himself in Lexington, White has provided choreography and artistic direction for legendary musical acts throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

During this era, White’s influence on hip-hop fashion became widely recognized. His custom designs, including a signature coat praised by industry veterans like Rick from the legendary funk group Zapp and Roger, were often selected by iconic performers for stage appearances. White’s expertise later extended into comprehensive beauty and fashion consulting for global icons. Notably, during a performance for the national teachers' organization Lynx, White served as the lead wardrobe stylist for the group Destiny's Child. While other team members were present to assist with beauty services, White’s focus was exclusively on the group's fashion and clothing, ensuring a professional aesthetic for the high-profile performance.

White’s reputation for excellence earned him a personal interview with Beyoncé, who recognized his ability to manage professional production standards. During their encounter, White was able to facilitate beauty needs by connecting her with his team members for specialized services. His designs also caught the attention of supermodel Tyra Banks, who expressed a specific interest in meeting the designer and subsequently invited him to the iconic Fashion Café.

Today, White’s influence continues to grow; he is currently ranked number 21 in the Entrepreneur for Impact contest and number 25 in the Fashion Icon contest. Whether directing high-concept productions atop the Embrys building or collaborating with vocalists like Meli'sa Morgan, White has consistently ensured that every visual detail meets the highest standard of excellence.

By clicking the "LW" button on his website, visitors will be introduced to a carefully selected network of construction groups. White's goal is to connect his audience with builders who share his core values of reliability, authenticity, and impeccable design.

For more information and to view the new featured construction groups, visit LaMonteWhite.com.

About LaMonte White (LW)

LaMonte White is an American entrepreneur, educator, and lifelong creative consultant. With a Master’s in Education and roots in fashion and beauty, White has built a platform dedicated to authenticity, faith, and reliability. The LW website now serves as a curated advertising space for premier construction companies that meet White's rigorous standards for excellence.

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