Watchdogs of Fort Meade to Host Community Info Event Ahead of Data Center Vote

Residents gather to learn impacts and prepare to speak out before the April 14 City Commission meeting.

This event is about giving our community the information and tools they need to speak up and be heard.” — Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fort Meade Planning and Zoning Board voted on April 7, 2026, to approve a development agreement for the proposed 4.4 million square-foot data center, advancing the project with a formal recommendation to the City Commission. As the issue moves toward a final decision, residents are mobilizing and organizing a community event to inform and prepare the public.The Watchdogs of Fort Meade will host a Family Fun Night & Data Center Info Event on Friday, April 10 from 5:00–7:00 PM at Peace River Park (1638 Co Rd 700, US-98, Fort Meade, FL). The event comes just days before the critical City Commission vote scheduled for April 14, where decisions surrounding the proposed development could shape the future of the community for decades.This free, family-friendly event will feature:• Q&A session and special guest speakers discussing the real-world impacts of large-scale data centers in rural, small-town communities like Fort Meade• Kids fun zone with bounce house and activities for families• Food trucks & free dessert while supplies last• Music and raffle prizes• Opportunities to receive yard signs, more information, and guidance on next steps for taking actionWhy the Community is Banding Together to Fight BackThe proposed data center, which is projected to span 1,300 acres with extensive infrastructure including power substations and utility systems, has raised serious concerns among residents about its long-term effects on water resources, energy demand, air quality, and overall quality of life.Watchdogs of Fort Meade, a grassroots organization formed in response to the data center project, is working to ensure residents fully understand what is at stake before the upcoming vote.“Many people don’t realize how much a project like this can impact their daily lives – from rising utility costs to environmental strain,” said Watchdogs of Fort Meade Chair Raul Alfonso. “This event is about giving our community the information and tools they need to speak up and be heard.”Informed Citizens Make Better DecisionsWatchdogs of Fort Meade organizers emphasize that the event is not just informational, it’s a call to action. Attendees will learn how to effectively communicate with local officials, understand the public hearing process, and prepare to participate in the April 14 City Commission meeting, where the future of the project will be decided.Residents will also have the opportunity to connect with neighbors, ask questions, and become part of a growing movement advocating responsible growth, transparency, and community-first decision making.“This is about more than one development,” Alfonso says. “It’s about ensuring that the people of Fort Meade have a meaningful voice in decisions that will shape their town, their environment, and their future.”Event Details:• What: Family Fun Night & Data Center Info Event• When: Friday, April 10, 2026 | 5:00–7:00 PM• Where: Peace River Park, 1638 Co Rd 700, US-98, Fort Meade, FL• Cost: Free and open to the publicResidents, families, and members of the media are encouraged to attend, enjoy the evening’s activities, and learn how to get involved ahead of the upcoming City Commission vote.For more information about the Watchdogs of Fort Meade, visit the following:• Watchdogs of Fort Meade Website: https://watchdogsoffortmeade.com • Watchdogs of Fort Meade Facebook page: Watchdogs of Fort Meade (formerly: Concerning the Fort Meade Data Center) For media inquiries, please contact Raul Alfonso, chair of Watchdogs of Fort Meade at watchdogsoffortmeade@gmail.com.

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